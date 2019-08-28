Letters: Real solutions to reducing carbon footprint; Destruction continues

Look at the July 2019 global climate report: Temperatures soar The July 2019 global climate report is in and temperatures soared in the hottest month ever recorded, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The July 2019 global climate report is in and temperatures soared in the hottest month ever recorded, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows.

A diagnosis for Trump?

Mayo Clinic states the following are symptoms of a narcissistic personalty: 1) has an exaggerated sense of self-importance; 2) has a sense of entitlement and requires constant admiration; 3) expects to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it; 4) exaggerates achievements; 5) believe they are superior; 6) belittle or look down on people perceived as inferior; 7) expect unquestioning compliance with their expectations; 8) behave in an arrogant or haughty manner; 9) have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others.

They also have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism and they can: 1) become impatient or angry when they don’t receive special treatment; 2) react with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior.

The above, to me, perfectly describes Donald Trump. I believe that those who are avid fans of his and will vote for him again (if he runs) don’t realize that he tells them what they want to hear and don’t realize that when he is no longer in office (the Lord help this country if he serves a second term), that he won’t give them a second thought; they served their purpose and he has no further use for them.

Real solutions to reducing carbon footprint

In a recent editorial the idea was pushed that we will need another agricultural revolution to sustain the increase in human population in the near future.

We have reached 7.7 billion people on this planet and are still growing rapidly. Each person has a carbon footprint, which is much larger for developed countries, and more countries are developing.

We are now experiencing climate change, water shortages, from overuse, and contamination and depletion of ground water sources. This is not easily overcome.

Our pollutions and land use take over, climate change and other abuses are currently resulting in mass extinction of many species, including many highly revered land and water species.

We are and will experience greater flooding, famine and increasing climate disruptions. These problems will increasingly disrupt countries, resulting in massive migrations.

We must follow scientifically based reality, not party based mythology, or face dire consequences. Denigration of science, the methodological search for truth, will not help.

Adopting a plant-based diet could help, reducing our global warming gasses footprint, and with the development of vegetable protein products tasting like meat, more may be willing to go that way.

Rapidly adopting sustainable energy use at home, work and transportation is very important. But the most significant way to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint is to have fewer children.

Educated women with easy access to birth control tend to have fewer children, and studies have shown that couples with no or very few children are happier in the long run.

Destruction continues

It is very sad to hear that we will soon lose our beautiful, historical forest at Pine Hall with its lovely nature trails and indigenous wildlife. I have traveled to much of the world and seen endless forest destruction on every continent. It is one thing to watch the extinction of life but another to decrease essential oxygen production which will threaten our survival if this continues.

And with all the retail, grocery stores and hotels we now have here we certainly don’t need any more. This beautiful though overly costly town is losing its charm parcel by parcel as green turns to pavement, traffic and given enough time, probably more crime. Are we going to stop being tempted by the revenue or continue the destruction?