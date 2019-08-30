Letters: Irreparable harm for children separated from parents; Grateful for help in Happy Valley

Mother and son reunite after being separated by the Trump administration Morena Mendoza and her son Antonio reunited in Miami after the Trump administration ended the separation of children and their families at the border of the United States and Mexico. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Morena Mendoza and her son Antonio reunited in Miami after the Trump administration ended the separation of children and their families at the border of the United States and Mexico.

Irreparable harm for children separated from parents

In the vast majority of cases, children learn do’s and don’ts and important behavioral and cultural aspects from their parents. This helps in better citizenship later on. While immigration and other aspects of Washington politics may be argued endlessly, separating children from their parents as is happening at the US-Mexico border may cause irreparable harm.

Pair of bills are critical to making votes count

Robert Kennedy once observed that the future is an achievement, not a gift. So, whatever the issue — gun violence, racism, immigration, environment, health care, more — what our future holds may be less a matter of chance than it is a matter of choice.

And with critical elections coming, two choices seem paramount. The first is whether to vote. Voting enables each of us direct participation in building this country’s future. It’s a responsibility we shoulder for the privilege of living in a democracy, an opportunity that billions of people across the globe can only dream of.

The other is a choice to make certain that our vote will count. The idea of one person, one vote has become central to our representative democracy. Drawing voting district lines to rig election outcomes runs counter to this and to the very ideal of equal representation. Gerrymandering will end only if we choose to end it.

Choices are more than wishes. They are acts. If we truly want to have an impact on the direction our country is going then we must vote. If we truly want to make certain that our vote counts then politicians cannot be drawing voting district boundaries.

Current Pennsylvania House Bills 22, 23 are critical first steps but must be passed during the 2019-20 legislative session (search Fair Districts PA.) It is imperative that our state legislators hear repeatedly how important this issue is to us. The choices we make now will create what we experience tomorrow.

Grateful for help in Happy Valley

A senior, I tripped head first onto a sidewalk at a local store last Wednesday. Helping hands came immediately:

A visiting PSU parent called the ambulance.

A PSU student came immediately; put her purse under my head; called my son and stayed until help arrived.

A medically trained woman shopper became my attending angel.

Two PSU male Asian students bought ice and a towel at their own expense; helped my friend out of my van; secured her walker – leaving only when they were sure they had done all possible.

A middle aged man brought paper towels for my bleeding head and procured ice from Subway.

The young cart man knelt by my side, held my hand and offered comforting words.

The store manager brought an umbrella for shade.

A Patton policeman arrived and assisted the ambulance crew.

The nursing and X-ray staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center worked quickly to check injuries.

The ER attending physician was very thorough, efficient and kind.

The doctor at Geisinger Saturday was extremely efficient and kind.

My son and neighbors at my senior apartment help me daily.

Miraculously, although I look like the village raccoon and won’t be dancing any time soon, I broke no bones. We are indeed blessed to live in Happy Valley where people from many places and backgrounds care for one another with genuine human kindness.

My grateful thanks to all who uplifted me with their help.