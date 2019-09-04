Letters: Game day parking changes caused frustration; Former congressman betrayed voters

Parking changes made for safety and experience Penn State University Police & Public Safety, along with SP+ address the parking changes for football season during media day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State University Police & Public Safety, along with SP+ address the parking changes for football season during media day.

Support for resolution condemning gun violence

As a Borough resident, I fully support the Borough’s condemnation of gun violence. Every resident desires a safe community. That is common ground. Pennsylvania and the nation must enact common sense gun legislation to curb gun violence. A local resolution urging lawmakers to pass legislation such as Extreme Risk Protection Orders is one measure of support for such legislation. Additionally, a resolution addressing gun violence will bring the issue to the forefront and perhaps lead residents to become better informed about the issue.

Game day parking changes caused frustration

Anyone who had to travel the newly mandated traveling routes to the stadium is probably wondering, like us, what “genius” dreamed this up. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the old system.

Until this year, it took us about 5 to 10 minutes to drive from downtown State College to our reserved spot in lot 31. On Saturday, traveling the required route, it took us 1 1/2 hours. We were forced to go east on College Avenue to U.S. Route 322, travel up 322 to the exit and crawl to the stadium. Traffic was backed up to College Avenue! No one apparently gave any thought to traffic not going to the game, merging traffic from other roads and, believe it or not, ambulances going to the hospital, which there was, going against all the traffic. This scheme has to be the dumbest idea Penn State has ever come up with. Everyone I spoke to was livid.

I suppose fan convenience is not a priority. Doesn’t the athletic office and whoever else is involved have anything better to do than take something that works and screw it up? Scrap it now.

Former congressman betrayed voters

The voters of Pennsylvania’s 12th District were betrayed by Tom Marino.

This past May, Marino sought a fifth term in Congress. He made specific promises to his constituents — and was reelected. Voters naturally expected that he would work to deliver on those promises.

Instead, he resigned two weeks after being sworn into office. He was suffering from ill health. Or so he said.

It looks like he was sick of not making enough money.

Marino’s resignation left residents of PA’s 12th District without representation in Washington for months until Republican Fred Keller was elected in a confusing “special election” held on Pennsylvania’s Primary Election Day.

What became of Tom Marino? He became Pace-O-Matic’s Vice President of Government Affairs/Public Relations. Pace-O-Matic operates so-called “skilled” gaming devices, basically games that can be played on a terminal and be accessed in places like convenience stores or bars. These devices essentially allow unregulated gambling and take money that likely would have gone to the state-run Pennsylvania lottery.

Isn’t that rich, especially coming from our former representative?

The State Lottery funds all kinds of services for senior citizens: transportation, help with prescription drug costs, meals at senior centers, care at home and in the community and more.

The Pace-O-Matic games fund the lifestyles of its investors and executives, of which Marino is now one.

Marino may not be sick, but I am. He’s living the high life on money siphoned from The PA lottery — and from Pennsylvania’s seniors.

Elections have consequences.