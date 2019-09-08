Letters: Demand a Green New Deal; Natural gas project will help local families

Democrats announce Green New Deal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced the Green New Deal. The resolution addresses two main topics: climate change and income inequality. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced the Green New Deal. The resolution addresses two main topics: climate change and income inequality.

Demand a Green New Deal

The powerful forces heavily invested in the status quo are pushing back with all their might against the Green New Deal Resolution, as evidenced in the op-ed piece authored by Heritage Foundation fellows in the Aug. 19 CDT. With the climate crisis, we face a civilizational emergency that can only be solved by transformative action on an unprecedented scale. Public opinion polls show that a majority of registered U.S. voters now favor an ambitious Green New Deal.

The resolution isn’t just focused on urban issues, as the op-ed suggests. The Green New Deal addresses many of the rural concerns facing our country. It calls for “working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technically feasible.” The stress is on “supporting family farming,” “investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health” and “building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food.”

United Nations scientists warn that we have until about 2030 to avert a climate disaster. July was the hottest month ever recorded worldwide, and many in America sweltered with heat indices over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Things will get much worse this century under business as usual, according to “Killer Heat in the United States,” a report recently issued by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Please contact your congressman and senators and demand a Green New Deal now, for your children’s sake.

Natural gas project will help local families

I am excited about the jobs the Centre Hall Natural Gas Project will bring to our town, as referenced in an Aug. 27 CDT article. But I am more excited about the savings families like mine will see on their electricity bills.

It’s not just Centre Hall. According to the Consumer Energy Alliance, state residents saved more than $30.5 billion between 2006 and 2016 because of increased production of and new technologies for natural gas.

In the CDT article, Cooperative Director Don Kiel thanked all of the state and local policymakers who made this project possible. I thank them too, for helping us spend less on our bills.

Presidential lies

His party would not say it out loud, “but the new president was a liar.” Those words were not written about Donald Trump but about James K. Polk by Penn State historian Amy S. Greenberg in her 2012 book “A Wicked War — Polk, Clay, Lincoln and the U. S. 1846 Invasion of Mexico.” A “wicked war” was the label given it years later by one of the participants, Lt. Ulysses S. Grant.

The big lie by President Polk — already known for untruthfulness before his inauguration — was use of the patently false claim that the new state of Texas included the part of Mexico between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande. That lie and other deceptions were condemned by the Whig Party leader Henry Clay and by the one-term Whig Congressman Abraham Lincoln in a speech on the floor of the House.

Polk’s lie had a known, momentous outcome: a high casualty war with Mexico that was popular but also sparked an anti-war movement. The war stretched America’s ‘manifest destiny’ through the southwest to the Pacific Ocean, though it didn’t also result in more slave states as some southern Democrats hoped.

Polk, however, “didn’t lie to everyone,” Professor Greenberg wrote.

While fact checkers daily document Trump’s falsehoods, we don’t yet have an ultimate known outcome. We can only fear the lasting cultural effect of a president who — -uniquely in presidential history — tells not just the occasional misleading fib but uses lying in governance as SOP: standard operating procedure.