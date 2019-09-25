Letters: Thoughtful students commended for ‘climate strike’; Lots happening in Lemont

Students, community members rally at Penn State for Global Climate Strike Students and community members participate in the Global Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, on Penn State's campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students and community members participate in the Global Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, on Penn State's campus.

Thoughtful students commended for ‘climate strike’

To those in the community who were not there, I want to tell you about the exceptional young students who participated in the “climate strike” in State College on Friday. Many of the students walked from school to attend, despite detention warnings, and they were cheered by the crowd when they arrived at the Old Main gates. As the event progressed, however, it became clear that these individuals had more to offer than an enthusiastic, informed commitment to the cause. Each one of them spoke to the crowd, making thoughtful, impassioned statements, and they quickly became a focus of inspiration and understanding. I hope the school and the community are able to put thoughts of discipline aside for a moment to applaud these exemplary young people. After all, these are the actions and behaviors that we work so hard to teach. I congratulate them and hope they persevere into adulthood knowing that their community and their institutions honor them.

Lots happening in Lemont

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This has been a busy and productive year for the Lemont Village Association. Thanks to the CDT for helping to publicize our events. In March, Envinity, Inc. constructed a beautiful band pavilion on the Village Green designed by James Kalsbeek, and helped by MNM Enterprises, Philip Hawk and Marcon, Inc. Funding was from individuals, the CPCVB, Centre Gives and events on the Village Green. It was dedicated on Sept. 1st, with entertainment by five bands, drinks by Happy Valley Brewery and Big Spring Distillery and food by Bonnie Blues Food Truck.

Thirteen bands provided entertainment for families at the Free Friday Concerts on the Village Green in June, July and August. Food trucks by Brazilian Munchies and Happy Dishes were also available for delicious meals, and many enjoyed the music.

In September, Matt Hagen Masonry replaced the bricks at the entrance to the Granary, in a very classy herringbone pattern, and Mayes Memorial did engraving for nine new commemorative bricks on the scale installed by Phil Hawk, on the side of the building.

Our Granary Gourmet Dinner for 48 guests, featured an excellent Mexican meal prepared by EcoVents, Erin and Josh McCracken, coffee by Café Lemont, daiquiris by Big Spring Distillery, beer from Elk Creek Café and wine from Mt. Nittany Vineyard and Winery. Music was by Mick Dennis. Volunteers served the meal and helped with cleaning before and after the meal.

Our final event will be the Christmas Market, Dec. 6-7, with German foods and drinks, music and Santa in the Granary.

Board of trustees should focus on correcting ‘past mistakes’

Penn State’s Board of Trustees has yet to take any identifiable action to correct the mistakes it made in response to the Sandusky scandal. My perception is that this inaction is due to the presence of holdovers from the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 boards who do not want to take accountability for their mistakes and omissions.

“Mistakes and omissions” is not just my personal opinion. Jake Corman and Robert McCord vs. NCAA includes the written opinion of President Judge Dan Pellegrini, on the page marked DRP-5, regarding the $60 million the 2012-2013 board allowed to be spent on the NCAA sanctions. “If, as the majority (of the Court) suggests, the NCAA did not have jurisdiction over conduct because it did not involve the regulation of athletics, then the expenditure of those funds is problematic, given that PSU is a non-profit corporation as well as being tax-exempt as a charitable organization, and that Boards of Directors of non-profit charitable corporations have a fiduciary duty to ensure that funds are only used for matters related to its charitable purpose – in this case, the students of PSU.” Judge Pellegrini also cited “…failure to take action against Boards of Directors and Officers who use funds of a non-profit and/or charitable entity to pay funds that they are not legally obligated to pay.”

Only when the board corrects its past mistakes should the Penn State community honor its desire to put these events behind it and move forward.