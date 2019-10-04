Letters: Project Drawdown misses the big picture; Parallels to Piazza case

SHARE COPY LINK

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 5 election and will accept letters that are received by Oct. 20. Election letters will be published through Oct. 30. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

Project Drawdown misses the big picture

Walt Mills wrote in the CDT that Project Drawdown’s 100 “solutions” to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions will “solve climate change.” There’s no doubt that the Drawdown strategies will reduce climate change. Yet I think that Mills (and Drawdown) has missed the forest for the trees.

The big picture – the forest – is sustainability. How can we all live decent lives while all of the rest of life on Earth can thrive as well? This big question has no simple answers, nor technological “solutions.” It is fundamentally about our worldview – what we value; how we should live our lives; what matters? Climate change is one symptom of our flawed worldviews.

Mills’ technological optimism is an uncritical echo of the illogical message of Drawdown: Technology can solve the problems created by technology. Furthermore, it does not require much if any change to our behavior, especially not “the usual shibboleths such as banning meat or grounding airlines.” This is a straw man argument. Banning meat and grounding airlines are an extreme view that almost no one supports. Yet we all know that eating meat is a lot worse for Earth than eating vegetables. Flying in an airplane is one of our largest bad impacts on fuel use and pollution. Eating less meat and flying less have immediate positive effect NOW.

If we want a healthy planet and healthy children, we need to develop a healthier relationship with each other and with nature. We need a sustainable worldview. Then appropriate new technologies will emerge.

Parallels to Piazza case

On Sept. 22’s “60 Minutes,” a situation was discussed that paralleled the Piazza case.

Here Chanel Miller was raped by an elite Stanford University swimmer. She was raped behind the dumpster and the perp would have gotten away with the rape except two bicyclists ran him down and held him until the police arrived.

Her book, “Know My Name,” explains the hard time she had being the victim and being treated like she was the defendant. The judge’s only concern was what would this do to the defendant’s future — nevermind the victim’s psychological treatments she had to live with.

Now this seems to be the judge’s psychology in the Piazza case. The judge muzzled the dead boy’s parents on what they could say about their son’s death, but little sentence for the defendants.

In one degree or the other the young men — Penn State’s finest — didn’t collectively have the sense of a 5-year-old and call 911. One was going to, but was persuaded not to. They left Tim to die, what I would consider serious, but the sentences handed down is about what I would get for “rolling a stop sign.” They’re fortunate it wasn’t a dog.

Maybe court decisions like these is why they “take the knee” at football games. There was some justice for the victim in the rape case — the judge was impeached.

‘Democracy is a volcano’

Fisher Ames (April 9, 1758-July 4, 1808) Representative in the US Congress from the 1st Congressional District said, “A democracy is a volcano which conceals the fiery materials of its own destruction. These will produce an eruption and carry desolation in their way.”

Does anyone think our/the volcano is beginning to erupt?