Letters: Barlow has passion, preparation; Pipe, Higgins care about county’s safety, future

SHARE COPY LINK

Editor’s note:The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 5 election and will accept letters that are received by Oct. 20. Election letters will be published through Oct. 30. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

Barlow has passion, preparation required for Borough Council

I have known Jesse Barlow for more than 25 years. He is an intelligent, caring, thoughtful man. Before running for Borough Council, Jesse was an effective member of the State College South Neighborhood where he and his family have lived since 2003. Jesse’s passion for environmental sustainability is only equaled by his commitment to State College as a welcoming community to all.

Since serving on State College Borough Council, Jesse has been critical in the preparation and support of several resolutions Council adopted emphasizing diversity, inclusion and equity as the foundation of the State College community. Jesse supports the recently adopted State College Police Department policy that prohibits asking any citizen not involved in a criminal matter about their immigration status. Council Member Barlow also supports the policies and procedures developed with the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants Rights for working with the immigrant community in State College. Following the March 20, 2019, officer-involved shooting of Osazie Osagie, Jesse has participated in meetings with members of the community about issues related to diversity and racial equity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It is my pleasure to endorse Jesse Barlow for reelection to a second term of office as a State College Borough Council member. Please join me in voting for Jesse Barlow on Nov. 5.

Pipe, Higgins care about county’s safety, future

As a medical professional, I am concerned about safety. Our elected officials have a role to play in improving our safety today and in the future. Commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins care about the future of Centre County.

Their $1.2 million expansion of the Centre County Public Safety Training Center enables more training capabilities and more efficient use of the site. They worked with state government to receive $305,000 in grants. Now our emergency responders can train regardless of the weather and this new building prolongs the useful life of training equipment.

They created emergency responders scholarships to incentivize new volunteers for fire, police and EMS. In 2018, nine residents were awarded scholarships. By the end of 2019, nearly $30,000 has been invested in first responder scholarships. To ensure our safety we need more volunteers for fire, police and EMS.

In early 2016, there were 13 structurally deficient locally owned bridges in Centre County. These bridges could be closed at any time by state bridge inspectors because they were unsafe. By working together with municipal and state officials and their staffs, Mike and Mark pulled down millions of state dollars to fix eight of these bridges.

The I-80/I-99 interchange has been unsafe for many years. They were supportive of an initiative to fix the problem and helped to lobby state and federal decision makers to secure $180 million in funding.

Please use your two votes for Commissioner on Nov. 5th. I choose Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins.