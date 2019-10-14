Letters: ‘Sensitivity policing mob’ in State College; Keep commissioners for 4 more years

SHARE COPY LINK

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 5 election and will accept letters that are received by Oct. 20. Election letters will be published through Oct. 30. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

‘Sensitivity policing mob’ in State College

A sensitivity policing mob has struck again. Recently some appeared at a State College Borough Council meeting; elected officials retreated. Then over and over many appeared at the PSU entry on College Avenue, repeatedly chanting their demand that certain Borough police officers be outed for doing their duty. Next came the unfortunate Papa John’s pizza incident involving speech, and six State College school district board members caved; no Papa John’s pizza for students allowed because an ex-CEO had objected to football players kneeling during the playing of our national anthem.

And now comes the latest attack. Self appointed spokeswoman Lorraine Jones, from the group identified as Standing Up for Racial Justice, is fanning the flames; school superintendent Bob O’Donnell and State High principal Curtis Johnson ominously warn “the students involved will be held accountable for their behavior.”

What behavior?

A high school student while not on school property dared to use “racially insensitive” language in a self-made video. That’s what!

Apparently, Jones, O’Donnell and Johnson are not troubled by the protection afforded this student by the Constitution of the United States. And, probably equally ignorant of Pennsylvania’s Constitution, which asserts in Article 1, Declaration of Rights, Section 7 Freedom of the Press and Speech; libels, in pertinent part: “the free communication of thoughts and opinions is one of the invaluable rights of man, and every citizen may freely speak, write and print on any subject, being responsible for the abuse of that liberty.”

Plastic bag ban would be easy change with big impact

While Pennsylvania aims to reduce its carbon footprint through adoption of a carbon pricing policy, it is interesting that the state hasn’t taken smaller steps to address climate change. Many states, such as California, have placed a statewide ban on single use plastic bags. These states have opted to charge a fee per plastic or paper bags that are sturdier in material, incentivizing individuals to bring reusable bags with them when shopping. Governor Tom Wolf even signed a legislation that prevented municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags for at least a year. It’s important to consider reducing carbon dioxide emissions at both a small and large scale. “We need to get serious right now about addressing the climate crisis,” Wolf said. If Wolf is so serious about addressing the climate crisis, then why hasn’t he followed in the footsteps of other states and cities by banning plastic bags and plastic straws? These are easy changes that could make a big impact on climate change.

Keep commissioners for 4 more years

Let’s keep our county commissioners in office four more years. Here are just a few of the many things Michel Pipe and Mark Higgins, in partnership with Steven Dershem, have accomplished. Helped in battling the opioid epidemic by securing a $400,000 grant to help fund the drug court. Supported first responders with a $1.2 million expansion of the public safety training center. Invested in job creation by opening business incubators and financially supporting local industries to create new jobs. Expanded broadband access in rural Centre County through a public/private partnership. Kept county property tax rate level the last four years. Increased transparency by ending surprise votes on the Board of Commissioners and banning campaigning in county offices. Increased safeguards in our local elections by purchasing new voting machines with verifiable paper ballots. Helped rebuild/rehabilitate aging infrastructure by securing multi-million dollar grants. Enhanced services for our seniors and veterans. Please go to your polling place on Nov. 5th and vote for Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins.