Letters: No hesitation in voting for Jeremy Breon; Let commissioners continue progress

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 5 election and will accept letters that are received by Oct. 20. Election letters will be published through Oct. 30. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

No hesitation in voting for Jeremy Breon

On Nov. 5th, we will elect a new prothonotary for Centre County. Jeremy Breon has the knowledge and experience required to assume this leadership role. The prothonotary’s office is located in the courthouse, and the staff serve a constant flow of legal professionals and members of the public seeking assistance with filing applications and pleadings for the court’s attention. Jeremy has been working there for more than eight years, so he knows all of the duties, regulations and expectations associated with the prothonotary’s role.

I am a Centre County lawyer, and I have benefited from Jeremy’s knowledge and guidance on countless occasions. He is always pleasant and friendly, despite the constant demands of nervous individuals with questions about how to bring their concerns to the court. He offers patient explanation and assistance to ensure our compliance with changing government guidelines that can make the process seem cumbersome.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There should be no hesitation in voting for Jeremy Breon as our prothonotary. His knowledge of the system, the duties and the responsibilities make him the candidate worthy of the position.

Let commissioners continue progress

Our Centre County Commissioners have done an excellent job of moving the county forward exponentially. The energy and ideas they’ve brought to their jobs has made a significant difference for us. The continued leadership of board of commissioners chairman Mike Pipe, vice chairman Mark Higgins and commissioner Steven Dershem will keep us moving forward in a progressive direction.

Since I serve on the SpringBoard Advisory Committee, Bellefonte’s incubator, I’m aware of the commitment Mark Higgins and the commissioners have promised to help it succeed. Three companies have graduated, and jobs have been created. SpringBoard has created new vitality for our town.

Thriving tourism in Bellefonte is a major component for our successful future and the increase in the hotel tax supports more tourism advertising.

Commissioner support of Bellefonte’s priority of historic preservation has resulted in restoration projects at the Centre County Courthouse, the refurbishment of our veterans memorial on the diamond, and energy efficiency upgrades to county buildings that will save energy costs, increase comfort and extend building life.

Utilizing environmentally friendly solar energy for the County Correctional Facility will save over $4 million. The commissioners’ record financial support for our public library shows their commitment to this essential community resource.

Our current board of commissioners, Mike Pipe, Mark Higgins and Steven Dershem, have managed county funds wisely, have demonstrated their ability to identify problems and have proposed workable, sensible solutions for the betterment of the entire county. They all deserve our vote on Nov. 5th.

Marshall has the right vision for State College

On Nov. 5 I will be voting for Peter Marshall for State College Borough Council. I think he is the best candidate because of the many years’ experience he has had with city management (17 years off that time here in State College). Peter’s vision for State College is that we be a welcoming and diverse community which embraces the PSU students as well as non-students and visitors.

I urge you to vote for Peter Marshall — you will not regret that decision.