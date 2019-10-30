Letters: County has ‘glowing’ slate of candidates; Barlow is committed to advancing State College

County has ‘glowing’ slate of candidates

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for a team of candidates for county commissioners and row offices this election cycle.

County commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins are running for re-election, and alongside them we have a glowing slate of county row office candidates: Jason Moser for controller, Colleen Kennedy for treasurer, Jeremy Breon for prothonotary, Georgi Bennett for recorder of deeds and our coroner Scott Sayers. Each of them possess their own unique sets of skills, qualifications and life experiences suited for these respective offices, matched only by a shared and undying love for serving our communities. Knowing and working with all of them in my capacity as a local political organizer has truly been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and there is no doubt in my mind that the people of Centre County will hold them in the same regard if given the opportunity.

Centre County, Pennsylvania, is a remarkable place that we are all fortunate to call our home. I hold strong in the belief that we deserve only the best from our local government, and that’s exactly what we’ll get with this dynamic team of public servants at the helm.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5th, please join me in voting for the team that works for you. Vote for Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins, Jason Moser, Colleen Kennedy, Jeremy Breon, Georgi Bennett and Scott Sayers.

‘Make experience count’ with vote for Breon

I am writing to encourage voters in Centre County to vote for Jeremy Breon to be the next Centre County Prothonotary. I worked in the Centre County Prothonotary’s office for 28 years and I understand how important it is to have someone running the office who understands how the office functions. Experience is extremely valuable in this position. Jeremy has eight years of experience serving the people of Centre County.

I worked alongside Jeremy and I know he is prepared to serve the residents of Centre County. Jeremy is kind and courteous to the people who need services from the courthouse. Navigating through the complicated forms in the prothonotary’s office can be challenging. I know he is ready to help the people of Centre County. I enjoyed working with Jeremy and believe he has all the qualifications to maintain a well run office. He is very professional when dealing with the public but also has a wonderful spirit of kindness and understanding.

On Election Day, Nov. 5th, make experience count and vote Jeremy Breon for prothonotary.

Mitra will bring different perspective to Ferguson Township board

It is with enthusiasm that I endorse Prasenjit Mitra for the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors (Ward 2). I have known Prasenjit for over 16 years, as faculty colleagues at the College of Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State. I consider Prasenjit a friend, but the reason that I endorse his candidacy is because I support what he plans to do.

Prasenjit brings outstanding credentials to this position. In our college, he succeeded me as the chair of the faculty council, which is an elected leadership position of the entire faculty. Subsequently, he has been serving as the associate dean for research. I have observed him contribute to improving faculty governance and research quality at our college. I believe his intellect, industriousness and integrity will be his assets as a supervisor.

Prasenjit is an academic with strong leadership abilities. I have no doubt that he will listen to the concerns and fight to represent the interests of his constituents. I believe he will be an independent voice fighting for the residents. He is ready to fight for the environment that we live in and cherish.

As a person of color, he will bring a different perspective that will help serve the increasingly diverse resident population in the Ferguson Township. He deeply cares about social justice, as is evident from my talking with him over the years.

I could not think of a better candidate for this position. I encourage you to vote for Prasenjit Mitra on Nov. 5.

Barlow is committed to advancing State College

Jesse Barlow has been actively committed to advancing ways of making the Borough of State College a satisfying and safe place to live.

Jesse’s participation in fostering the significance of neighborhood associations was a prelude to his dedication to implementing a successful system for “getting out the vote.” As a member of the State College Borough Council, Jesse has contributed thoughtful and intelligent views on subjects being discussed for implementation, and for ideas that merit consideration in the future.

I am writing as a former neighbor who has witnessed the achievements of Jesse, and I am pleased to endorse Jesse for another term as a member of the council for the Borough of State College.

A ‘true leader,’ Davidson should stay in office

I’m writing today to endorse incumbent Joe Davidson for Centre County Recorder of Deeds. I’ve known Joe since I was first elected Blair County register of wills and recorder of deeds in 2004 and before that as a real estate paralegal that visited often to do research in his office. Joe is responsible in protecting and preserving the records in his office. He embraces technology to increase recording efficiencies and to promptly distribute funds correctly to state, county and local governments.

Joe is a true conservative constantly seeking ways to reduce expenditures.

Joe’s years as recorder have afforded him the experience and knowledge to run one of the best offices in the state. As a true leader, he has served as association president and as a member of the executive and legislative committees. He has brought our conferences and regional meetings to Centre County as a way to showcase the area. Maintain the stability, service and security of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office and keep Joe Davidson in office.

Hardworking, committed Mitra for Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors

Beyond any doubt, professor Prasenjit Mitra is the most qualified candidate for the position of Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, Ferguson Township. I have known Prasenjit well through family both as parents and through work both as professors at Penn State. Prasenjit has done well in both roles. He is committed and hardworking. With his experience on research and education, he will be able to bring evidence based decision making into the township board. With his versatile experience of living and traveling many places, he will raise voices to advocate social justice and environmental sustainability as well as development. Vote for Dr. Mitra!