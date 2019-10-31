Letters: Overbuilding to blame for worker shortage; Higgins, Pipe show support and dedication to roles

Higgins, Pipe show support and dedication to roles

Gastroparesis — a word that changed my life forever. Gastroparesis (GP) means stomach paralysis. Severe abdominal pain, fullness after just a few bites of food, constant nausea, frequent vomiting and bloating are daily reminders. Eating is something we take for granted, but those of us with GP cannot eat and digest normally.

I was a new LPN when GP brought my career to an abrupt end in 2008. Trips to Temple University Hospital, placement of a gastric-electric stimulator, jejunostomy feeding tubes, surgeries, hospital stays, ER visits — professional patient became my job title and I began to advocate for my cause.

To coincide with the National Health Organization’s designation of August as GP Awareness Month, my support group requested and received proclamations from many states, Pennsylvania included, and having spoken to Commissioners Higgins and Pipe at multiple County events and being warmly received, I felt very comfortable asking for their help in raising GP awareness in Centre County.

I first contacted Commissioner Higgins in August 2018 to inquire about establishing Gastroparesis Awareness Month in Centre County and was very pleased when, though their efforts, Centre County became the first county in the nation to designate August Gastroparesis Awareness Month. I then contacted Commissioners Higgins and Pipe about declaring August 2019 Gastroparesis Awareness Month, and they again issued a proclamation and met me in person to receive that proclamation.

I am so thankful for their help and would encourage everyone to show support for these dedicated men in our upcoming election.

Mitra will ensure ‘long-term well-being’ of Ferguson Township

Prasenjit Mitra is a candidate for Ferguson Township councilor for Ward 2. I have known him for several years and he is a person of integrity, ability and commitment. His position on safeguarding the environment will help ensure the long-term well-being of Ferguson Township residents. I endorse him unreservedly.

Pipe, Higgins invest in county, Moser would improve transparency

Please vote for Mike Pipe and Mark Higgins for commissioner because they have and will continue to invest in many communities throughout Centre County.

I’m impressed with their efforts to support the retention and growth of local businesses by partnering with other local municipal governments to provide needed funds to keep jobs in our community. Because of their leadership, many organizations focused on the arts, culture and history received a record amount of grants this past June to help attract visitors to Centre County. They also advanced affordable housing for workers by investing in GreenBuild, a project led by the State College Community Land Trust, to build affordable net-zero energy homes on University Drive.

Lastly, Jason Moser, candidate for county controller, deserves our vote. He is committed to a more open controller’s office and the need to increase transparency about how we are spending those taxpayer dollars. As jury commissioner, Moser has saved time and money by transitioning a paper-based process to an online questionnaire for residents. Throughout his professional career, he has overseen multi-million dollar budgets, performed financial assessments, and forecasted revenues and expenses for large departments. His experiences on the Board of Habitat for Humanity and the Leadership Centre County program will enable him to have a great perspective on the services provided in Centre County.

Smart growth takes leadership, vision, and partnerships. Please vote for Mike, Mark and Jason on Tuesday, Nov 5.

Breon has knowledge, experience to step into prothonotary job

There are good reasons why those of us in the Centre County legal field pretty much unanimously back Jeremy Breon for Centre County Prothonotary. First of all, we must assure that a qualified person continues to run the Centre Prothonotary’s Office, because an improperly managed prothonotary’s office would paralyze the entire county court system.

With eight years of experience in the same office he seeks to lead, Jeremy has gained enough knowledge and experience to step right into the job. He has demonstrated a high degree of competence while also exhibiting patience with members of the general public who are intimidated and overwhelmed by the court system. By contrast, his opponent is a recent law school graduate who has never worked in a prothonotary’s office before, and would not be able to just step into the job and know what he is doing. This is one of those situations where experience is more valuable than education, especially considering the fact that you do not learn how to run a prothonotary’s office in law school. I have been a lawyer for 21 years and would not know how to run a prothonotary’s office unless I underwent training. The only way to learn this type of job is through years of working in the office.

If you vote for Jeremy, you will be doing a favor for everyone who works in the court system, and if you ever need to use the courthouse yourself, you will not regret your decision.

Marshall is ‘most experienced candidate’ for Borough Council

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Peter Marshall for the State College Borough Council. Mr. Marshall is, by far, the most experienced candidate for Borough Council. He served as borough manager of State College from 1986 until his retirement in 2003 and did an outstanding job. Following retirement, he started a municipal consulting firm and provided services to more than 40 Pennsylvania municipal governments and supporting agencies. I urge you to vote for Peter Marshall on Nov. 5.

Overbuilding to blame for worker shortage

Your item on a worker shortage downtown blames the wrong people. It may be true that students no longer need or want to work. It may be that wages are generally higher than minimum. But as we continue to overbuild, we squeeze out the non-student workforce. Hundreds of willing workers scattered in the wind when the mobile home parks were closed to make room for still more townettes and high-rises. Downtown rental rates force business owners to cut what costs they can just to stay alive. That means intentional short staffing which translates into overwork for the remaining workers. Yes, there are efforts to create “affordable” housing. They haven’t amounted to much yet. And income standards are too low for lower middle class wage earners, retirees and — yes — students.