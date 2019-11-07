Letters: Recognizing COPD Awareness Month; Remember who nominated judges on significant cases

Recognizing COPD Awareness Month

November is COPD Awareness Month. Wear orange, the COPD official color, to show your support. World COPD Day is Nov. 20th to honor those who have COPD and also those who have lost their fight with COPD.

Each November also means it is proclamation season!

A COPD awareness proclamation was signed by Governor Tom Wolf, announcing November as COPD Awareness Month and officially recognizing the effects of COPD both in our state and nationwide.

These proclamations help raise awareness among government officials and until there is a cure, the best approaches to preventing COPD and its considerable health impacts lie in education, awareness and expanded delivery of detection and management protocols.

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is the third leading cause of death and the second leading cause of disability in the U.S.

Early and proper diagnosis is essential to not only improved patient outcomes but also decreased health care costs. Research, education and awareness are also essential.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is very important in helping the COPDER to exercise but also to provide guidance, coping and keeping quality of life living with COPD.

As a face of COPD and an advocate, I fight not only for myself but also for others who live daily with COPD. Get involved — it is free. Support and join the forces of COPD Foundation and start to learn to breathe easy again.

Keep hope in your heart.

Remember who nominated judges on significant cases

People who pay attention to political news probably know that the Trump administration and President Trump personally suffered some setbacks in federal courts last month. Three District Court judges in New York, California and Washington issued injunctions against enforcement of the so-called Public Charge Rule. Two judges on the District of Columbia Circuit Court upheld a May 2019 D.C. District Court ruling that Congressional committees controlled by Democrats can have access to President Trump’s tax returns for the past eight years. A judge in the Western District of Texas issued an injunction invalidating President Trump’s declaration of a “national emergency” and use of funds from military accounts to construct a wall/barrier along the country’s southern border.

Political news junkies probably don’t know that six of the judges on those cases who voted to support interests of liberal Democrats were nominated for their judicial posts by Democrat presidents Clinton and Obama and that the only judge who voted to support the interests of President Trump (in the D.C. Circuit Court case about Trump’s tax returns) was nominated by him.

News media often don’t identify judges making the decisions on significant cases and very seldom mention the president who nominated them. That’s unfortunate because such details help to focus voters’ minds on elections of presidents and senators. It’s our presidents and senators who control membership of the federal judiciary, whose decisions on American society can be as profound if not more profound than actions by our federal legislative and executive branches.

Loss of community service requirement is a shame

Shame on the State College Area School District School Board. On Sept. 29th, the principal of the State College High School notified parents the school board voted to eliminate the graduation requirement of 20 hours of community service. Our country desperately needs caring, compassionate young people.

American teenagers are self-centered and indulged with material and electronic devices. Community service offers an opportunity for young people to think of others and interact with those less fortunate. Teenagers should be motivated to achieve the satisfaction of doing for others through community service.