Letters: Remembering the ‘real heroes’ on Veterans Day; Recognizing Alzheimer’s caregivers

Remembering the ‘real heroes’ on Veterans Day

On Nov. 11 of each year, we celebrate Veterans Day. It is a day in which we can give a special thank you to those who have been so selfless. A day in which we remember and honor those who have risked everything to provide us with a better life here in America.

In today’s society, unfortunately, many of our veterans are almost forgotten. With our busy lives, we often under-appreciate all that we have and who helped allow us to have those things. While many of us are behind a desk at school, or in an office complaining about work, troops are overseas. They are risking everything, with not a second thought about it. And those are just people who are in today’s armed forces. Imagine decades ago, when World War II or the Vietnam War was going on, hundreds of thousands of troops would go to battle, knowing they most likely wouldn’t come home. Even if they had a family, it didn’t matter; America and its freedoms were the most important thing, and they would do anything to keep them.

These people are the real heroes. On Nov. 11, or any day for that matter, when you are hanging out with friends, spending time with family, or simply watching the news, remember who helped achieve what you have today: our veterans.

It’s ‘only a matter of time’: Impeach now

Why are the Republican House and Senate members standing with President Trump? The president stonewalls every effort of Congress to learn the truth of both whistleblower complaints. The GOP will not allow House or Senate members to testify, as they encourage its members to refuse to respond to subpoenas issued by heads of the three Democractic intelligence committees.

This is obstruction of justice on the part of Trump and the entire White House staff. And, under Trump, the GOP refuses to cooperate with Congress on the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans must uphold the law and stand up for the country rather than be frightened by Trump’s tweets or fearful of losing their jobs. The president is not above the law and must be held accountable for violations of the U.S. Constitution.

The evidence has led the impeachment inquiry team to uncover multiple illegal activities on the part of Trump. Due to nearly 50 percent of Americans believing Trump should be impeached, GOP senators will eventually abandon him or suffer the loss of their seats in next year’s election.

Each day, new violations of the law are revealed, and more Americans are certain Trump is guilty of obstruction and collusion. It is only a matter of time until Trump resigns, is formally impeached or is removed from office.

The GOP should allow the impeachment inquiry to reach its final conclusion and not interfere, and instead stand on the right side of history for the good of America. Impeach now!

Recognizing Alzheimer’s caregivers

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating — not only for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the more than 16 million family and friends serving as caregivers. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time — on average four to eight years following a diagnosis. Many family caregivers juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities. These caregivers are stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed. Most could use help.

Here in Pennsylvania there are over 670,000 family caregivers. During November – National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month – the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes and honors Alzheimer’s caregivers and asks all Pennsylvania residents to reach out and lend a hand.

Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease – the more you know, the easier it will be to help. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association to learn more and how to get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much.