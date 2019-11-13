Letters: Emphasis on community service continues at State High; Refs to blame for Penn State loss

Emphasis on community service continues at State High

In response to the recent CDT letter to the editor from Barbara Gross regarding State High’s community service graduation requirement, I’d like to clarify a few points.

Ms. Gross stated the school board voted to eliminate the requirement, citing my Oct. 28 email to State High parents. In that note, I incorrectly portrayed the board’s role in changing the required community service, and I apologize. Specifically, the requirement was a high school practice, never voted on by the board or part of a prior district policy, as Ms. Gross wrote.

We changed the community service requirement to coincide with our request for the board to approve increasing the number of credits necessary for graduation. This addition placed more demands on our students, and therefore we took away the community service requirement.

Despite the change, we agree with Ms. Gross on the importance of community service, and we strongly encourage all students to volunteer and be responsible global citizens. In that spirit, we offer service opportunities to our students through many courses and clubs, and will continue to acknowledge their contributions by noting the hours on high school transcripts.

I hope this clarification helps our community’s understanding. I’d also like to say that I’m proud to be State High’s principal. On a daily basis, I see how much our students care about their classmates, our faculty and staff, and the community they call home.

Refs to blame for Penn State loss

I was at the Minnesota game and remain Penn State proud.

Just after calling offensive pass interference, when it was not totally clear that was the case, the interception at the end was the result of unmistakable defensive pass interference, when the intended receiver was knocked down by Minnesota, letting the ball sail into the end zone and be intercepted.

The team did its job.

The refs did not.

Four more years of ‘America first’ leadership needed

I am an old American. I am thankful to have been alive to experience great Democrats and Republicans lead our nation with honor and wisdom. But this current group of Democratic Party leaders is by far the worst I have ever seen.

If this group is able to remove our president and take power themselves, we will soon have the following to look forward to the following:

Unemployment will rise again; businesses will leave our country; small businesses will go out of business; economic growth will stop; our economy will decline; our taxes will rise; unrestricted illegal immigrants will flood every state; the deficit will skyrocket (Obama/Biden broke records); our military strength will erode; trade imbalance will become worse; terrorism and tyranny will increase worldwide; churches and charities will be taxed into extinction; who knows what are children will be taught in school?

The time will come again when new leadership rises to rule our land with honor and wisdom, but it is not this group. We need four more years of “America first” leadership to secure America for the vicious battles we will face in the future.