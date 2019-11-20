Letters: Problems with speed cameras; Corrections still needed on memorial

Problems with speed cameras

Speed cameras in work zones are for revenue. If not, then why do we not do things like adopt the zipper merge, and post 85th percentile speed limits? Low speed limits cause a decent speed variation between the vehicles, which promotes tailgating, constant passing and rapidly approaching a vehicle.

Here is Michigan’s strategy. Most freeway work zones have workers behind concrete barriers, so they are not at risk from passing cars. Drivers see the workers are safe. Freeway limits are usually 70 mph, but are sometimes reduced to 60 mph if warranted (if the work areas are close to the travel lanes or there are some minor lane shifts, the basic limit drops by 10 mph.) Then the signs say “45 Where Workers Present.” This forces drivers to look for workers who might be at risk, and slow down near them. But if all the workers are behind concrete barriers or way down in a wide median away from the traffic lanes, the 45 limit does not apply. This method also eliminates inactive work zones from being used as speed traps.

If Pennsylvania adopted these ideas, true safety could be achieved. The possibility of camera errors is also very real.

Also, who ensures the signs are posted correctly and the speed camera is near the workers? I have been in many work zones with confusing and incorrect signs. The end signs are frequently missing also.

Corrections still needed on memorial

When is it going to be fixed? A Voices of Central Pennsylvania newspaper article from October 2011, “Veterans decry errors on Vietnam Memorial,” in Miles Township spoke of the misuse of stars etched to denote in-country veterans, because they were listed incorrectly as “Vietnam era veterans.” Years later the stars were removed and never replaced. They also admitted that $30,000 was raised by donations and only $20,000 was used for the monument. Vonnie Henninger said the rest went to perpetual care and another project. How much was moved to that other project? Henninger is quoted as saying, “We know there are some corrections and we plan to add or remove in the future.” It has been eight years. Since then they have not ask for the veterans DD Form 2014s for source data to prove their service, the main cause for the mistakes in the first place. There are other errors people have told them about that have not been fixed. They have been ask about a Civil War deserter whose name is on the monument. They refuse to follow the VA guidelines and refuse to honor their Vietnam veterans at all. Instead they show them as era veterans, people who never even served in combat, but did serve in the military honorably. Why won’t they make the corrections?