Letters: Prayers and votes needed for Trump; Listen to the experts on climate change

Prayers and votes needed for Trump

Voting on this impeachment inquiry resolution, after the inquiry was held behind closed doors, landed on Halloween. How absolutely befitting!

How about Joe Biden boasting about his quid pro quo for all to hear. Par for the course, it was never investigated. There is always a double standard with the biased media.

This bogus impeachment inquiry was done in secret, totally political and un-American, dangerous and frightening. There has been no evidence of Russian collusion. Read the transcript — no quid pro quo. Trump’s opponents have pushed for impeachment since day one. They hate the fact that he won the presidency. President Trump is truly a disruptor. He cannot be manipulated. He will not be defeated in 2020, thus impeachment.

The ugly hate speech by the government-media complex is outrageous. Do your own research. Think for yourselves. American citizens need to unite and vote career politicians, on both sides, out of office. We desperately need term limits!

Our First and Second Amendments are endangered. Our Constitution defied. Only “We the people” can bring about change through our vote!

President Trump has not committed a high crime or misdemeanor. I believe that President Trump has done an amazing job, against all odds. Everyday he wakes to hate. Everyday we can choose to love. “God is love.”

Our prayers are needed and our votes. As indicated in Romans (13:1), God places people into office and removes them. God bless and protect President Trump.

Listen to the experts on climate change

I get frustrated by some people’s response to the scientific fact that the world’s climate has been altered by the burning of fossil fuels. Our climate is reacting to greenhouse gas emissions in some horrifying ways, but our Congress does not accept what the vast majority of climatologists have been saying for years — that the earth is warming up and that humans are the cause. Many believe the climate crisis is a political issue. Some citizens vehemently deny that climate change is even real.

I try to understand this reaction. People are afraid of change, and the climate crisis will certainly bring change, whether we aggressively address the crisis or we ignore it completely.

So, to whom do we listen? Are we influenced by the children that took to the streets during the “climate strikes”? Should we follow the example of our elected representatives in Congress? Do the many environmental organizations demanding action on the climate crisis influence our opinion? The science is not that simple, and most people have only a superficial understanding. I choose to hear the advice of the experts – the climatologists that fully understand what causes changes in our climate – and to follow their recommendations. The favored solution is a fee on carbon, and many of the world’s leading economists agree that it would work. Let’s resolve the climate crisis for our grandchildren’s sake. Ask your member of Congress to pass the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.