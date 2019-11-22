Letters: Ferguson public works facility is a sound investment; Towing fees, practices are concerning

Ferguson public works facility is a sound investment

On Wednesday, the Centre Daily Times featured a story on Ferguson Township’s Public Works Facility. Ferguson’s Board approved a bond ordinance and awarded contracts for an exciting and necessary project. The CDT rightly noted the fact that the township recognized demand for the project 20 years ago, the township’s growth in population and that the board has had a commitment to climate action and innovative stormwater protections.

The CDT also stated Mr. Dreibelbis’s and Mr. Wheland’s concerns about finances. The article did not, however, provide some critical financial information showing that these concerns, while understandable, are overblown. Mr. Endresen, the township’s finance director, provided a quarterly financial report showing that Ferguson’s current finances are solid. Additionally, we learned during the bond ordinance discussion that the township has earned a Moody’s AAA Bond rating. That’s better than the United States government’s bond rating.

The board of supervisors, township staff and designers should be applauded for making this investment. It is fiscally wise, mindful and proactive about service to taxpayers, thoughtful about staff’s safety and well-being and protective of our environment. As a former resident and member of the board, I am personally very grateful to each of them. Thank you.

Towing fees, practices are concerning

In October, the State College Borough Council unanimously approved a lobbying effort from “approved borough towing companies” to increase automobile towing fees. When my car was towed in 2017 by Walk’s Towing, the employee at their office told me “these fees are set by the local government, not by us.” That statement was misleading at best. Fees are set by the company and “capped” by the Borough. Since October 2005, this cap has risen quickly — 60% faster than inflation. Because towing on private lots is conducted by the tower contracted with the property owner, towing companies have no incentive to reduce fees. Walk’s tows from public streets, too. Walk’s is on the borough’s Towing Rotation list, alongside only Stewart’s Towing and John Tennis Towing.

PA government LLC search results indicate Walk’s is managed by the same individuals as Legacy Realty & Property Management. Legacy was sued in July by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office for deceptive security deposit practices. Evidently, some business owners will capitalize on their political influence and market power to the detriment of the community if they are left unchecked.

In my opinion, it’s the responsibility of the State College Borough to reduce these costs to society, which are most damaging to Penn State students. State College’s economy is driven primarily by students; they should not be ripped off by businesses with excessive influence.

Mammogram remains the best tool for breast cancer prevention

Regarding Jane E. Brody’s recent article, “Fight Against Breast Cancer Shifts from Treatment to Prevention,” it’s important for women to remember arguably the best tool currently available to protect against breast cancer death: the screening mammogram.

Mammography was first developed in the 1960s. From the 1960s through the 1980s randomized controlled trials proved that screening mammography reduces breast cancer deaths. This benefit has been corroborated by numerous subsequent observational studies. In the United States annual screening mammography became standardized and widespread in the late 1980s. Since that time, the breast cancer death rate has dropped by more than 40%. Prior to that time, the death rate had been fairly constant for decades.

Our knowledge of cancer has increased significantly since mammography was first developed, but it remains true that most cancers are treated more effectively, and at lower cost, when they are detected at an early stage when they are small. While getting a mammogram won’t prevent breast cancer, it will greatly improve a woman’s odds of successful treatment.