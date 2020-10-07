Letters: Watch out for hidden agenda on ballot; Borowicz not helping election workers, and more

Volunteers help voters at Bellefonte Southeast, precinct 04 at Faith United Methodist Church on Election Day on Tues. Nov. 6, 2018. adrey@centredaily.com

Borowicz Not Helping Election Workers

“Elections belong to the people,” said Abraham Lincoln. Planning an election for Pennsylvanians this November 2020 is a huge task involving thousands of precinct workers and elections officials preparing ballots and voting machines, educating voters about new locations and ballots, and safeguarding themselves and voters with personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and hand sanitizer.

How fortunate Centre County is to receive a grant of $863,000 to provide accessible, fair, safe and secure elections, which PA law requires. The grant for precincts in Unionville, Howard, Yarnell, Wingate, Moshannon, Clarence, Snow Shoe, Milesburg and other County communities would purchase PPE, and provide hazard pay for poll workers.

How unfortunate that the Pennsylvania Voters Alliance (PVA), and District 76 Rep. Stephanie Borowicz are suing to take that $863,000 away from County election workers.

The $863,000 grant comes from the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civil Life. There are 1,100 election administrators across America who applied for the grants, and Centre County was lucky to be chosen. The Center’s mission is to increase public confidence and trust in a more resilient election system with better informed voters.

Elections belong to the people. This $863,000 grant will help more people vote by helping our tireless election workers. They need all the help they can get this year.

VA expanded service under Trump

Veterans Administration services have greatly expanded under President Trump. My brother is a Vietnam veteran with several health issues — diabetes, macular degeneration and vision loss, breathing problems and needs to use oxygen.

Under President Trump’s administration, the VA has greatly expanded their services. My brother has received diabetes and blood pressure testing kits for his in home use. A nurse periodically visits him to check on his welfare. He has also been provided equipment to use for telehealth visits since he can no longer drive and was provided a new phone with large numbers. He is also provided van service to his eye injection appointments.

Their benefits to veterans are now wonderful because of President Trump’s commitment to helping veterans. This is just one of the accomplishments he has done as president that you won’t read or hear about in the mainstream media.

Please think of this on Nov. 3!

Hidden agenda on the November ballot

When you go to the polls on Nov. 3, you should be aware that there is a hidden agenda that you could advance if you vote to elect or re-elect any Republican to the General Assembly.

I’m talking about a Republican proposal in the guise of a joint resolution to eventually amend the Constitution and divvy up the Pennsylvania Supreme Court into seven judicial districts. Each district would then have its own judge on the court.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has come up with this proposal because they’ve come out on the short end of court decisions when challenging the governor’s power during an emergency. They have every right to challenge the governor, but sore losers that they are they now want to change the rules.

Carving the court into districts is their way, they believe, of getting “representative” judges on the court. The law is the law. It is not divided into sevenths or thirds or quarters. The law is the same throughout Pennsylvania. The GOP proposal would undermine the rule of law.

If the Republicans continue to control the General Assembly, we voters will then be asked to amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to reflect the mischief concocted by legislators like Kerry Benninghoff, Stephanie Borowicz and Jake Corman. Nip this mischief in the bud and elect better representatives, ones who want to govern, not make mischief.

Thankful for community support

During this time of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been pressed to make difficult decisions that serve to keep us safe while also bearing in mind the hard economic impact this health crisis has created.

This is especially true at the local level, and we at The Community Cafe at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church would like to thank the State College Borough Council for addressing our concern that we would not be able to continue operations since our line for takeout is usually longer than the 10 people allowed by ordinance. However, the Council responded quickly and assured us that we may continue to serve free weekly meals to those in need. Services like ours are a vital importance at any time, but especially now, as so many have been devastated by this health crisis.

We would also like to remind people that The Community Cafe operates on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. at 208 W. Foster Ave. in State College. Anyone who would like a meal may receive one. People may also pick up meals for those who are unable to attend themselves. We do no vetting, anyone who would like a meal and bag containing items to help supplement home pantries during the week may receive one.

Thank you again to the Borough Council and to the State College for supporting The Community Cafe and other nonprofits, especially during this time.

Franklin should use influence wisely

The article about Coach Franklin not being afraid to make people “uncomfortable” for social injustices is wrong. This doesn’t make people uncomfortable; it makes them mad. I am a Caucasian in his 60’s who has served in the military during the Vietnam War and I am not a racists or a bigot.

I do not like being lectured for something I am not guilty of. What bothers me the most is that you point out the George Floyd’s of the world and fail to address the Black on Black violence in Chicago and other cities. That is where the real problem lies. Correct that problem and there will be no more George Floyds.

Please bear in mind that I am attacking the narrative. You are seen on a national stage and I get that and understand that you must walk a thin (not blue) line. But we do walk a thin blue line. At one point we had four children in uniform. Three wearing a badge and one an Army officer serving in Afghanistan. Fortunately, we are down to two in uniform but still policing and putting their lives on the line daily to ensure the safety off all. Therefore, the rhetoric concerning police frightens us. We fear for our children’s lives over this.

Yes Black lives matter; but not the BLM organization that promotes hatred and violence.

You have great influence over these children, and I implore you to use it wisely

Moral character matters

I am deeply troubled as I watch many who profess Christianity as their religion support Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump’s behavior is in direct opposition to what the Bible teaches in every way. He lies constantly, he belittles others, he does not condemn white supremacy groups, he constantly focuses on money and the stock market and his vulgar language about women, immigrants and minorities are just a few examples.

Mr. Trump is still on record for stating he does not need forgiveness from God ever. In a blog interview with Cal Thomas in June of 2016, in which Mr Thomas asked him about forgiveness, Mr Trump’s response was ”I like to be good. I don’t have to ask for forgiveness. And I am good. I don’t do a lot of things that are bad. I try to do nothing that is bad.” Forgiveness is at the heart of Christianity. I believe moral character goes matter in a leader. Many apparently don’t now. How times have changed!