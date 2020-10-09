Letters: CDT readers react to the VP debate, call for climate change action, and more

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff wave at Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence following the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

Harris would bring integrity to office

Thank you to Kamala Harris for showing the elegance, composure and dignity we expect of our vice president. She did this despite Mike Pence continually violating the debate rules by speaking way beyond his time limits over, and over, and over. And she kept her cool despite his constant lying about what she stated as her and former V.P. Joe Biden’s positions.

It is now clear to me that Trump and Pence paid for their tax cuts (mainly for the rich and large corporations) by increasing the national debt by more than $2 trillion; that is, by making taxpayers responsible for payment of their deficit.

I like Biden and Harris’s approach of repealing the Trump tax cuts on all income over $400,000 and investing in jobs for small businesses and working Americans. Our economy should grow from the bottom up (not by giving money to the rich). Strong capitalism grows from the spending of consumers, not by spending on corporate tax cuts!

I was appalled at Pence’s disrespect for the rules, the moderator, his opponent, and the truth. I look forward to having a vice president who honestly and gracefully follows the rules. I look forward to Harris bringing integrity to our government.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Misinformation about the VA

There was a letter written recently by a reader, thanking President Donald Trump for doing so much to help her brother with the VA hospital system. The fact is that President Barack Obama is the one who started the Choice Program that allows veterans to see outside doctors and go to outside facilities. This was started in 2014 while he was president. Trump only signed the new law that renewed the program. Trump didn’t start the program.

President Trump previously also took credit for starting “Vietnam Veterans Day“ on March 29. He made it a national holiday, but President Obama proclaimed it a Day to Honor Vietnam Veterans back in 2012 President Obama was the one whose idea it was to honor the Vietnam Veterans, not Trump. My husband has a signed copy of the proclamation hanging on his den wall along with a personal thank you letter from President Obama for his service in Vietnam and as a retired active duty military veteran.

People should never forget that President Trump has disrespected war hero and former POW Sen. John McCain. He has talked badly about a Gold Star Mother. He has reportedly called some Veterans “losers.“ President Trump also lied about his bone Spurs to avoid going into the military and serving his country during the Vietnam War. He really hasn’t done much for veterans.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Time to act now on climate change

Really, it’s the climate! The most important subject for voters this fall is voting for individuals who understand the factual science of climate change and will vote to do something about it. This is true at all levels.

President Trump has said climate change is a hoax and that “it will get cooler.” Despite mountains and mountains of data going back over a hundred years, he thinks that seasons and weather are climate. Joe Biden knows better.

Rep. Glenn Thompson has told me that “the climate is always changing.”Apparently he is too scientifically ill-informed to realize that the climate is changing faster than ever before.

Apparently Rep. Fred Keller does not think that climate change is an issue worth discussing, at least it is not mentioned on his website. He appears to be another person that does not believe in science.

If you are over 70, climate change may not affect you because you may die before the affects become obvious. In 50 years the climate may change enough that Pennsylvania has droughts and forest fires like California has experienced. Do you want that? Or do you think someone should do something about that?

The time to act is now. If not now, when? The best action that individuals can take to mitigate the effects of climate change is to elect people who believe science and care about the future. The easiest way is to vote a straight Democratic ticket this election.

Biden policy good for all Americans

Donald Trump did not earn my respect in that first debate. He can not abide that Joe Biden is smarter, has diverse successful policies and has more government experience than he will ever have. Trump has convinced us that it is Joe Biden who will lead our country away from the fetid cesspool that is the Trump White House.

Joe Biden has well-thought-out policy that is good for all Americans, and we thank him for it. Joe Biden cares for Americans when no one in the White House has cared for four years.

First control the pandemic, then Joe Biden’s energy vision will build jobs and infrastructure with a new energy economy and away from carbon climate disruption, fulfilling our commitment under the Paris Accords.

There will be immediate jobs in January in the new Public Health Jobs Corp. There will be equity for the disabled, build up from the recession, funding relief now to families, small businesses, downtowns, neighborhoods and communities. Joe Biden will extend unemployment insurance. There is $2 trillion over the first four years for accelerated infrastructure, auto production, electricity and power, transit, weatherize buildings, housing, clean energy technology, agriculture and environmental justice.

No longer will we disrespect Americans by placing pollution source after source on top of one another in low income and poor communities.

Vote Nov. 3rd. We cannot wait to remove the spoiler from our White House.

With Joe Biden, America will be better than ever, together.

Be sure to plan your vote

It is critical that we vote to keep our democracy, the soul of our nation, and most importantly, vote like our lives depend on it because they really do. Don’t pay attention to what the president is saying, as it is designed to suppress the votes.

Americans need to plan their votes either through early mail-in voting, absentee voting, or showing up at the polls in huge numbers. Some mistakes have been made in mail-in voting such as voters forgetting to sign and date their ballots, or not sealing the envelope, or not putting the ballot in the special envelope, etc, so the ballots are returned and delayed. We need to follow the rules. Each county will have vote drop boxes available, but you can also send ballots in the regular mailboxes, or drop them off at your county elections office.

Find out where and how you can vote, and vote as early as possible. If you register for a mail in ballot, and receive it, send it out the next day or as soon as you can to make sure your vote is counted. Because of COVID, there will be a lot more mail-in ballots. You can call your county register office, or go to PlanYourVote.com or https://www.nbcnews.com/specials/plan-your-vote-state-by-state-guide-voting-by-mail-early-in-person-voting-election/.