Letters: Listen to science; Consider what we have to lose in this election, and more

Trump couldn’t protect himself

Could someone please explain to me how a man who cannot or will not protect himself or the people who work with him at the White House could possibly be capable of protecting our entire nation?

Let’s vote for someone who can see the world beyond the limits of his own ego: Joe Biden.

Listen to science

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a scientist and author of books about climate, energy and medical physics, I care about these fields which are so relevant to our present situation. To cast a knowledgeable vote, many citizens want to learn about controversial issues, but how does one do that? Fortunately, the scientific community has issued some clear calls to guide us, including some unprecedented statements made by reliable information sources.

The renowned journal Scientific American had never in its 175 year history endorsed a presidential candidate . . . However, its current issue endorses Joe Biden: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people —because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges.”

The preeminent New England Journal of Medicine states that the Administration failed the COVID-19 virus test. “They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy … the administration has turned to uninformed ‘opinion leaders’ and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies.” This is the first time in its 208 year history that this journal has condemned a political candidate.

If you prefer to be guided by nonpartisan and knowledgeable science, so relevant to every aspect of our lives, you should listen to these voices and vote for Joe Biden.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Everything to lose

When Donald Trump asked us “what do you have to lose?” by voting for him, we finally learned the answer: Everything. Under Donald Trump, central Pennsylvania has lost good jobs and innocent lives.

Even after he was briefed on just how catastrophic COVID-19 could become, he still called it a “hoax” and said it would miraculously “disappear.”

What kind of leader is that? Certainly not pro-life.

In times of crisis, our nation has always looked to the president to combat the threat — to be our fighter. Abraham Lincoln saved the Union; FDR led us through the Great Depression; and Ronald Reagan ended the Cold War. Donald Trump knowingly lied to the American people instead.

Four more years of Donald Trump would be four more years of chaos, corruption, and senseless tragedy. In times of great despair, Americans always rise to the occasion. On Nov. 3rd, we must rise above Donald Trump.

Our lives depend on it.

Nominee a Risk to Americans’ Health

Americans care about health care, equal pay for equal work, clean air and water, and the rights of workers, women and voters — issues the Supreme Court often decides. And they want those decisions made fairly, not politically. But President Trump has selected an extremely political nominee for the Supreme Court.

Seventy-two percent of Americans believe pre-existing conditions should be covered (KFF Health Tracking Poll). The Supreme Court has twice upheld the Affordable Care Act, which covers pre-existing conditions (along with many other safeguards for Americans’ health). President Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, has a written record of disagreeing with the Supreme Court’s 2012 decision to keep the ACA the law of the land. She critiqued Chief Justice Robert’s majority opinion. Coney Barrett is a threat to the health of many Americans.

Though we can’t know what President Trump wants, his desire to remove the ACA will strip health coverage from 22 million Americans currently covered. By nominating Ms. Barrett, his appeal to the Court to negate the ACA could be sealed. If Trump’s appeal wins, Americans lose—including the 100 million with pre-existing conditions (add the 7 million who may now have COVID heart and lung damage).

Call your senators to express your concern about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.