Letters: Vote to save the principles WWII veterans fought for; Vote for democracy

‘Suckers, losers,’ unacceptable words

I am writing as a veteran of World War II (1942-46). I have served as a platoon leader in the infantry and as a paratrooper.

If the 16 million who served in WWII had not worked together and defeated fascism, what would our life be like today? The same question applies to the thousands who served and died for our country in the wars in South Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The words allegedly spoke by President Trump “those died were losers and suckers,” are not acceptable, especially the president of the United States.

He must be voted out of office in November!

Vote for democracy

When fascism threatened democracy in the 1940s, I and millions more joined the Allied armed forces to preserve our way of life. As a bomber pilot, I flew 34 missions over Nazi-occupied Europe.

World War II ended 75 years ago, but today, fascism is threatening democracy again — and this time the threat comes from inside the White House. Bombs are not the answer. The only answer is to vote Trump out of office.

I am 96 years old and a longtime Independent who has closely followed politics since the days of Franklin Roosevelt. Let me tell you: I have never seen democracy in more peril than right now. We have in office a lawless president, backed by big money. Four more years of the same may make it impossible to save our democracy.

Please vote to save the principles that I and millions of others risked our lives for. Vote for democracy.

Joe Waltz Has Earned My Vote

As a Republican, earning my vote wasn’t easy. But, Joe Waltz did just that with his transparency and willingness to listen to both Republicans and Democrats. When I met with Joe, in an effort to inform my choice on Nov. 3rd, Joe demonstrated a deep local knowledge and genuine concern for the entire 76th. We discussed bridges, schools, taxes, internet service and a host of issues which are relevant to the area. Joe walked me through a strong strategic plan that would address our challenges and maximize our strengths. Moreover, I was struck by the fact that, although I am Republican and Joe is a Democrat, our hopes and goals for the 76th are very similar. I believe that Joe has the skill and the will to represent the 76th fairly and work with an open mind, across the aisle, to deliver results. I do not cast a vote lightly. Joe has proven to me that he is the answer for both Republicans and Democrats of the 76th District.

Does loyalty county for nothing?

A front-page report on October 9 alerted us to Penn State’s firing of thirty IT employees with little internal preparation or advanced warning for those workers. The motive appears to be purely and simply what the newly installed department head considers immediate economy rather than continuing efficiency.

The CDT article suggested that several of the axed thirty had labored at PSU for lengthy periods—in other words, old and middle-aged loyalists. Here we have yet another lesson a local great university teaches, in concert with the current president: Act always in your own interest; loyalty counts for nothing; and use employees as tools rather than treat them as assets.

I’m sure that the families of some of those thirty fired workers suddenly face distress in our pandemic times. I’m just as certain that Penn State doesn’t care. Its recent history proves that.

Endorsement of Green Party candidates

Voting for what you believe in is never a waste of a vote but rather in keeping in line with one’s activism, ideals and values. I’m writing in Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins as President and Angela Walker as Vice President on my ballot. They firmly support a Green New Deal, Medicare for All and other programs we won’t get from other choices.

I’m also voting for three down ballot Green candidates whose names are listed. Olivia Faison is running as Auditor General and is committed to auditing Pennsylvania’s bailout of the fossil fuel industry while advocating for a statewide ban on fracking.

Richard Weiss, our Attorney General candidate, wants to end cash bail and work toward decriminalizing drug use and sex work. He plans to create a Citizens’ Police Review Board to hold departments accountable to a stronger police professional standard.

Timothy Runkle is our candidate for State Treasurer and will strive to direct sustainable and ethical investments while taking the office beyond transparency to a place of responsible management of taxpayers’ investments.

If I lived in the 171st District I would pull the lever for Peter Buck as State Representative. This Democrat demonstrates the knowledge, dedication and energy to provide the pro-environment leadership so desperately needed in our state. He is a progressive visionary and deserves the job in Harrisburg.

Wake up

Republicans, Democrats, independents, lend me your mind. I come to praise Trump, not denigrate. The good he does is overshadowed by missteps. Nobles Hannity, Carlson — honorable men — said Trump is ambitious, he will improve our lives. Drain the swamp. He put in place Kushner, Flynn, Miller, Stone, Manafort, Bannon, Gates — all honorable people. Trump built a system of direct presidential access unrivaled in American politics. Mara Lago, Bedminster, Trump Hotel streamlined sites for access, ending inefficient bureaucracy. Benefits to all. A stable genius, enriching his brand while president ... don’t we celebrate success?

Ambition a grievous fault? When the poor and downtrodden wept, when Black Lives Matter protested overreaching policing, Trump did not weep, did not show weakness. He is made of sterner stuff. We cherish our three branches of government, yet it is inefficient. Trump trumpeted he serve more than eight years — stability, prosperity to all. Is this ambition a grievous fault? Democracy is no longer needed, the voting rights act is no longer needed. We have progressed as a just society. Do we want Socialism to take hold? Already we have it: medicare, public schools, libraries, fire departments, public parks. Without children? Never going to libraries, parks? Haven’t had a fire? We must pay for those using these services? Why? Trump sees this wrong. Our blend of socialism and capitalism is the undoing of America. What’s next, health care for all regardless of ability to pay? Trump says enough. Wake up, people and see the error of Trump’s ways.

2 options for ‘herd immunity’

I feel compelled to write regarding a misconception being broadcast by the Republican Party. “Herd immunity” is not a remedy, but a process. The goal with any widespread infectious disease is to have a large percentage of the population immune to the infection so that there is no further spread.

To achieve this, in the case of COVID-19, there are only two ways. One, let everyone be exposed, 85% of us get the disease and 500,000 people die. Or, two, let everyone be vaccinated so that there are no more hosts for the disease. The disease dies out. Which route makes the most sense and which would you prefer?

In the meantime, wear your masks and social distance to minimize your chance of becoming seriously ill.