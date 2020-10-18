Letters: CDT readers endorse candidates in the 2020 general election

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 3 general election and will accept letters that are received by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Election letters will be published through Oct. 31. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid mean-spirited attacks.

‘People over party’

I have been involved in many campaigns over the years and I can tell you this: Joe Waltz and his committee are running one of the best campaigns I have ever seen. They are doing a remarkable job at getting his message out to the people. It’s refreshing to see someone that has such a positive message and is not doing a negative campaign. As Waltz has said many times, “People over Party.”

Believe it — this guy is authentic — he is a great listener and wants to hear from you, which is so rare today. I and all of my family are proud to support Joe Waltz for state representative. We hope you will, too.

Time for change in the 76th

I recently attended the Christian Coalition debate held at the Clinton County Courthouse for the candidates for the 76th PA House seat, among other positions. All candidates, Republican and Democrat, were present with the exception of Ms. Borowicz, the current incumbent for our 76th District.

Ms. Borowicz was quarantined and presented a short taped message to the assembled voters prior to the proceedings. I find it strange that Ms. Borowitcz could not take the time to participate in this most basic of democratic exercises. Has she or her associates not heard of Zoom? This well-used and common application would have provided her a platform to answer the questions posed by the moderator.

Once again, Ms. Borowicz has failed to show up for a debate. The purpose of a debate is to inform the electorate. An informed voter is an empowered voter who can make intelligent choices about the matters that mean the most to them. Candidates who fail to show up to debate the issues abrogate their responsibility to the voters and also to their own supporters. Incumbent representatives, who are our employees, owe their constituents and their own supporters the courtesy of at least showing up to discuss issues important to all citizens.

Joe Waltz has been to every debate. Joe shows up, answers questions asked by any and all voters.Joe Waltz is a good and honest man. It’s time to hire a new employee to represent our 76th district.

Buck can help find common ground

You ask why I support Peter Buck to represent the 171st District? Well, I’ll tell you — I was a participant in his class on Sustainability Leadership two years ago. He is the most effective person that I know in facilitating conversations between people with opposing views, to gain a consensus on which way to proceed. As we worked in small groups of six in our class, he taught us to listen to each other carefully, before we planned our next step in the conversation, so that we could find common ground, and work out from there.

In the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I have no doubt that he will do the same. He will be the one to find a compromise with the other side and move things forward. He will give every bill a fair hearing. He will inspire a spirit of cooperation for the good of the commonwealth in all of his fellow Representatives.

And here’s what he has promised to do, once elected — he’ll fight for fair funding of education, a protected environment, rural broadband access, accessible Emergency Medical Services for all Pennsylvanians, fair districting, and putting an end to the influence of dark money in elections in the commonwealth.

Peter Buck believes that Pennsylvanians deserve representatives who will work hard for the benefit of the people they represent — and that’s Peter Buck in a nutshell. He’s got my support on election day, and I hope he’ll have yours also