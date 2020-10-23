Letters: Celebrating a UN milestone; A friend for all in the White House

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 3 general election and will accept letters that are received by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Election letters will be published through Oct. 31. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid mean-spirited attacks.

Celebrating a UN milestone

In the aftermath of WWII, the United States and its allies recognized that an international forum was our best hope for addressing global issues and preventing a future world conflict.

The UN was instrumental in the development of international law through conventions and treaties, prosecution of war criminals (UN Tribunals) and interstate dispute resolution (International Court of Justice). It has deployed over 70 peacekeeping missions, worked to provide food to the hungry (World Food Programme), provide vaccines (World Health Organization), services to children (UNICEF), agricultural aid (FAO), and much, much more.

The world faces unprecedented challenges: a once in a century pandemic, humanitarian crises in Syria, Yemen, and Venezuela (to name a few), rising international tensions, and a global climate crisis. The need for the United Nations has never been more clear.

The United Nations Association of Centre County will host an online 75th anniversary celebration. Like the 200-plus UNA chapters around the country, we will reflect on the past, celebrate current accomplishments, and look forward to a better and brighter future for everyone, everywhere.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Judi Wakhungu, distinguished diplomat and activist for environmental issues. She received her Ph.D. in Energy Resources Management from Penn State and is currently the Kenyan ambassador to France. Her presentation will reflect on UN history and its global commitment to multilateralism.

The event premiers at noon Saturday at www.unacentrecountypa.org/75th-anniversary-celebration (available for viewing thereafter).

A friend for all in the White House

In 1980, when I became the executive director of the Delaware Education Association, I soon realized that educators in that state were united in their support of their junior senator, Joe Biden. As we worked together over the next six years, I understood why their support was so strong. First of all, Joe was available. He returned our calls; he listened; if Joe could not find an answer to a question, he would find someone who could. And, most of all, in this small state with a heavy preponderance of private schools, he was a strong supporter of public education.

When I retired and came home to Pennsylvania, I was always proud to say that I had two good friends in the United States Senate: Bob Casey and Joe Biden. I will vote for Vice President Biden for the second time next month, knowing that we will ALL have a friend in the White House when he is elected president.

Consider fair elections concerns

I would first like to thank State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff and Sen. Jake Corman for their hard work in Harrisburg on behalf of the residents of your districts. But I do have two concerns.

First, for the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, the more citizens who vote, the better our democracy. But you both seem to want fewer people to vote? You oppose county ballot collection boxes, which make it easier for people to vote.

Second, you oppose early processing of mail in ballots before Election Day (opening, flattening and scanning — but not tabulating) to improve the reporting of the voices of your constituents. Americans hold the right to vote as a dear, dear part of their citizenship. Everything elected officials can do to make elections safe, calm and clear is their constitutional duty.

Mr. Benninghoff and Corman, please consider what is the right thing to do for our fair elections. (And voters, consider whether they deserve your vote!)

Pelosi’s ‘puppets’

Remember, on Nov. 3, a vote for Biden/Harris is a vote for Nancy Pelosi. Put Nancy’s “puppets” in office and she’ll be running the show.