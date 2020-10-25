Letters: Residents voice support for candidates in the Nov. 3 election

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the Nov. 3 general election and will accept letters that are received by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Election letters will be published through Oct. 31. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid mean-spirited attacks.

Supporting a presidential approach

I was delighted when Joe Biden stood up for the Good Friday accords in Northern Ireland. This was presidential — it was disinterested, it was international in intent, it stood up in particular for just peace among differing men.

The president has tried something similar in the Middle East. But his peace proposal there is utterly one sided and unjust to the Palestinians.

He has taken sides there in the Sunni-Shiite rivalry — a quarrel of which we in America know nothing. And he has made violent economic war on the Iranians since he took office, which has wrought cruelty on the civilian population there only rivaled by the cruelty he has shown here to refugees and asylum seekers.

I apologize for not being more irenic here myself. But it is just because I support peace in the international order that I support Joe Biden.

I ask you to do the same.

Respect country’s values with vote for Biden

Four years ago, I wrote supporting Hillary Clinton, and stated that her opponent would be a terrible choice because he is a terrible man. Time has overwhelmingly confirmed that judgment.

Joe Biden is a thoroughly decent man who will lead from the strength of his values: thoughtfulness, compassion and resolution. He has the wisdom of experience. He will see us through the pandemic by listening to the scientists and respecting them. He will right the floundering ship.

Donald Trump, the self-named stable genius, wraps himself in the flag but denies and mocks our basic American values, which are also Christian values: tell the truth; don’t lie. Be kind; be tolerant; don’t bully others, especially those less fortunate than you; respect free speech; listen to expert advice and act on it. He is proudly ignorant and stupidly refuses to learn better. In this, he is the worst president in modern U.S. history. When sick, he was so unfeeling and careless as to spread COVID to any number of White House employees, including the humble staff of servants; several have suffered as a result.

If you respect the values that make this country great, make it great again by rejecting Donald Trump. Vote for Biden and Harris.

Benninghoff deserves a vote of thanks

Residents of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives 171st District who enjoy outdoor recreation in Spring Creek Canyon should consider a vote of thanks to Rep. Kerry Benninghoff. Rep. Benninghoff’s early support for local conservation groups’ initiatives was critical in preventing the majority of that large parcel of land from being obtained by Penn State. With his support, Rep. Benninghoff showed considerable independence in opposing Penn State’s wishes, something not easy to do in this town.

Penn State’s history of development indicates what would likely have been the fate of hundreds of acres of undeveloped land had the university acquired it. We were facing housing developments and restricted public assess. Instead, we now have a wonderful large area for outdoor recreation that is easily accessible for thousands of people. While enjoying the area, I have witnessed people hiking, biking, birding, fishing, kayaking, hunting, collecting butterflies, cross-country skiing, jogging, and using the property for a variety of educational programs. What a variety!

A great many people worked hard to secure this land for public use, and Rep. Benninghoff played a key part in the effort. He deserves a vote of thanks this November.