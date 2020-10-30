Letters: Readers make their case for candidates in the Nov. 3 election

Science is at forefront of election

This election is a choice between science and a disregard for science. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the former has been far too long undermined and taken a backseat to politics. Tragically, we could have had far fewer than 228,000 deaths had Donald Trump, during this critical time, handed over leadership to the scientists and health experts to direct the American public and also served as a supporter and encouraging promoter of CDC guidelines. Instead, he served as a science resister, holding many crowded rallies across our country without a mask requirement. In fact, per a Cornell University study, “Donald Trump was likely the largest driver of the COVID-19 misinformation ‘infodemic’.” The fact that President Trump and a couple dozen people around him at the White House contracted the virus — where they have the ultimate testing and protection —speaks negatively for his leadership. The fact that Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff and four others have also contracted the virus speaks negatively for his leadership of the Task Force. As head of that team, did Pence, entrusted to protect us, and especially the most vulnerable among us, urge Trump not to conduct a rally in Florida at The Villages due to its high elderly population?

Our society depends on trust, and our health depends on science. Over the years, science has accomplished an incredible array of positives. Are we going to continue with the enlightenment or go back in time? Please vote for a better, healthier future by voting for Joe Biden.

Biden has history of compassion

In the 1970s, we lived in Delaware. Our son wasn’t in school because he was disabled and states were not required to provide free education to children with disabilities. Delaware had a school he could attend, but parents paid 10% of their gross pay, quite a financial burden.

Parents started asking why we had to pay for our children’s school. We decided to have a meeting and invite officials who represented us. No invitee came at first, but five minutes after the meeting was to start, Joe Biden walked in, apologizing for being late, explaining that his train from Washington was not on time.

He was the only official who bothered to come. He listened to us and told us he would do whatever he could to help. About a year later a new federal law was enacted and our children were allowed into public schools, finally.

Years later we moved to State College. I met Vice President Biden at Penn State. We talked about that night in Delaware. Mostly he asked about my son and was happy to hear he graduated from high school.

He was the only official who cared enough about our children to come out to a parents’ meeting. We were not important enough for any other politician, not powerful or wealthy, just parents of children with disabilities. He did that on his way home to his two little boys, still recovering from the auto accident that killed his wife and baby daughter.

Taking the election personally

If you or a loved one have served our country in the armed forces, do you like being labeled a “sucker?”

Do you know anyone who has risked their life, been wounded, suffered physical or mental disability, or died serving our country? Do you think of them as “losers?”

Can you trust a leader who refers to his supporters as “stupid?”

Do you value liberty and justice for all, or just for a hand-picked few? And you’re not the one who gets to pick!

Can you support an agenda of hate and division?

Will you choose democracy over autocracy?

Are you willing and prepared to be one of the next Americans to be sacrificed to an uncontrolled pandemic?

Before casting your vote, think long and hard. Take this election personally.

Then vote — like your life depends on it.

Community effort shouldn’t be politicized

Since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world, we who work with Limited English Proficient families in State College wanted to ease the burden of the largely invisible population that suddenly had no income, thus no means to pay for food or shelter. To this end, a group of former and current teachers from the State College School District established the English Language Learner (ELL) Family Fund — an expansive campaign to help sustain families who have nourished us and made our lives easier in a multitude of ways.

Ours is a non-religious, non-partisan effort to support people here where we live. Working in concert with local churches, community groups, retailers, grocery stores and generous individuals, we have provided food and essentials to over 20 families, comprising more than 80 individuals, without asking anything in return. None of our donors are known to those whom we assist.

So, we were taken aback last week to find a message tucked in the bottom of surplus food boxes which were part of a massive “Farmers to Family” distribution in Centre County. The bilingual message from Donald Trump says, “safeguarding the health and welfare of our citizens is one of my highest priorities” and we will “continue to serve those most in need during this challenging time.” The letter closes by saying “We will continue to support America’s recovery every step of the way.”

The ELL volunteers are happy to support our community but object to President Trump politicizing our efforts to make lives better.

Trump’s leadership raises concerns for democracy

We have been questioning why the president has failed to reveal personal tax information, including details about the nature of any debts. We watch as his administration opens pristine protected wilderness areas to resource development and on the same note weakens or eliminates laws and protections that effect the quality and safety of our air and water. We took a deep breath and heavy sigh when mothers and fathers were separated from their children at our border, disregarding the terror that such an action invokes. And so it goes under Donald Trump’s leadership. We need to be afraid and concerned for the well-being of our democracy when the president has a clear opportunity to denounce an avowed hate group and instead sends a message of alliance and approval in the words “stand back and stand by.” President Trump has not upheld the most basic principles of “freedom and justice for all” and does not merit the honor of our vote on election day.

Respecting neighbors’ political opinions

Political yard signs are bitter sweet. The seemingly simple 18 x 24 corrugated plastic boards in front yards across America during election seasons function as indicators of household support for political positions. They can trigger passion, anger people, bring like-minded people together, prompt discussions, drive community support for positions, and more. They are rooted in our freedom of expression and the right to display them is protected under our U.S. Constitution First Amendment. Tampering with yard signs is breaking the law and homeowners can take action by calling out culprits directly and indirectly.

When my neighbor’s yard sign was recently stolen she responded with a replacement plus a new sign shaming culprits. Technology, mindful bystanders, and police enforcement are assisting with accountability. While another neighbor’s signs were being stolen, a passerby captured the theft and subsequently posted on social media. In another case, a neighbor kept replacing stolen and damaged signs until last Friday, when the vandal was apprehended. The culprit was recorded bashing signs and resulted in a police citation. These examples include both liberal and conservative households. Many homeowners are resorting to household camera surveillance in an effort to protect our freedom of expression.

Yard signs are legal and consequences exist for tampering. It’s important we keep our community respectful by supporting each other in protecting legal freedom of expression, even when we disagree with the message.

Hand deliver ballots to assure they’re counted

With all of the publicity in the past year about COVID-19, the changes made by the Postmaster General in relation to the slowdown of the federal mail and the election, I am wondering why we did not get our mail-in ballots until two weeks before the election. After allowing for time to finalize your decision, and a minimum one week’s time for the return mail to deliver a vote back to the election office, and now litigation in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, even if postmarked on or before Nov. 3, I am concerned that the residents of Centre County have had their votes placed at risk of being not counted. I, for one, hand delivered my vote directly to the election office, and I was able to check online that my vote was received. With all of the corruption and lies in the present time, is there a chance this was planned?

Reasons to vote for Trump

You ask “why will I vote for Trump?” Trump defeated the ISIS caliphate. He has ended the U.S.’s endless wars, which have cost trillions of dollars and cost/ruined many lives. He lowered our taxes. Trump enforces our borders to prevent people from entering the country illegally, not to mention the illegal drugs, gangs and sex trafficking. Trump strengthened our military to world prominence, and cleaned up the poor medical facilities and benefits received by our vets. He produced an economy that (pre-COVID-19) produced the lowest unemployment rate for women, Blacks, Latinos and Asians. He increased manufacturing in the US and has emphasized “Made in America.” His administration has set records in the stock market increasing workers’ 401(k) retirement accounts. Trump has led the way for new peace agreements in the Middle East. He has saved the US billions of dollars by asking our NATO allies to pay their fair shares. Trump has fought against unfair/unbalanced trade practices and the stealing of US intellectual property. He has made the US energy. He has worked to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. He had banned travel to the US from various “hot spots” during the very early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic despite criticism from Biden at the time. He is against police defunding and the riots in the streets we see in democratically-run large cities. All this in the face of a biased and unbalanced mass and social media which has become the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party.

Thompson deserves another term

We should reelect Glenn Thompson. As a senior member of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation, Mr. Thompson stands for the values of his constituents in paying attention to issues relating to seniors. We need him for another term.

No room for lies in the White House

I agree with the guy who says Trump is transparent on where he stands on every issue. Unfortunately it seems 90% of what comes out of his mouth is a lie. One of his latest lies is about protecting Social Security and Medicare. We heard his executive order to stop payroll taxes and make it permanent when elected for a second term. That will kill both programs. Since we have earned those benefits, we need to get rid of the liar in the White House.

One more thing: Since he has no plan on how to control the pandemic, it is once again getting worse across the country. There is nothing great about the American he has created.