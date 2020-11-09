Letters: Standing up for the right to vote; No easy cure for ‘post-Trump state delusions’

Standing up for the right to vote

Through a free and fair election, without any evidence of fraud and a record number of voters, the majority of the American people have chosen Joe Biden to be our next president. It is time for the RNC and the Republican legislators to stand up to Donald Trump’s nonstop efforts to interfere with our most sacred democratic process, our right to vote. We are tired of the lies and drama of the last four years and are ready and eager to embrace a president who will represent all the people, regardless of party affiliation. We are ready for the hard work to begin on fighting the coronavirus, reestablishing our position with our allies, mitigating the worst effects of climate change before it is too late, fighting racial injustice and restoring a good economy for everyone, not just the wealthiest among us. It is not just, “the economy, stupid.” It is all of the above.

Poll workers have been counting ballots for days. These people are our friends and neighbors who are working tirelessly to ensure an honest count. It is unconscionable to accuse them of fraud. I thank them for their work in the face of a pandemic and threats from those who only think if their candidate wins, it is OK.

This is a democracy; Trump may not like being on the receiving end of this, but the fact is: “You’re fired!”

No easy cure for ‘post-Trump state delusions’

Our nation is suffering from PTSD. The CDC says people with PTSD exhibit confusion, depression, suspicion, arguments with friends, irritability.

The PTSD discussed here is post-Trump state delusions.

Almost half of voters in our nation voted for Trump. They wanted to extend the Trump state delusions for another term. Many did not particularly like Trump but did not want to see a Democrat as president. Trump symbolized a raised middle finger to the rest of the nation – especially the political, academic and Hollywood elites. Many are saddened by the outcome. Others are frustrated that their standard-bearer was defeated. Some voters are angry and ready to “take back the country” if and when necessary.

Over half the voters in the nation voted for Biden. Some just voted against Trump. They are relieved Trump is out. They think everything will go back to “normal.” Another portion are concerned damage done by the Trump state caused irreparable damage to the country – from the White House to their house. They are asking, “Where can we go for the truth, for domestic tranquility?” Others are ready to stand against attacks from people they deem as “enemies – foreign or domestic.”

Our nation has a diagnosis of post-Trump state delusions. Many do not know we have it. Any that do recognize our symptoms, do not know what to do about it or feel too fatigued to deal with it. The symptoms are so severe at this point, there will be no easy cure. God help us!