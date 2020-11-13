Letters: Election workers, volunteers deserve respect; Concerns about Clinton County power plant

Election workers, volunteers deserve respect

I was poll worker in Haines Township a few years ago, and this year I volunteered to help in the vote-by-mail room at the Penn Stater. In both cases I worked alongside people of all political persuasions, and we all witnessed first-hand the impressive security of Pennsylvania’s electoral process. From registration to ballot casting, there are many procedures and many eyes that make sure of its smooth and legal functioning. This year, that security was only amplified, with every part of the process receiving additional eyes and additional procedures. While as a poll worker I learned the ropes on the job, as a vote-by-mail room worker, I and my fellow volunteers underwent several hours of virtual and in-person training.

Our friends and neighbors who volunteer their time to count votes are patriots. It is shameful to imply that these hard working and selfless people are somehow involved in falsifying the process. In the vote-by-mail room, all we had time to do was count every ballot, and we signed our names to every batch certifying that we had done so. We put our names and integrity on the line for the sake of our neighbors’ votes, and for democracy at large.

What’s more, we’re all volunteers! Anyone who had concerns with the process was free to take part and see it first hand. The election officials and volunteers of Pennsylvania deserve our respect and gratitude, not our suspicion.

Concerns about Clinton County power plant

In the Oct. 17 Pennsylvania Bulletin, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced its intention to approve the construction of a 1,240 MW electric power plant that would use natural gas and diesel fuel in Renovo, Clinton County. Yearly emissions from the facility would include up to 5 tons of formaldehyde, 20 tons of total combined hazardous air pollutants, 35 tons of sulfuric acid, 53 tons of sulfur oxides, 102 tons of volatile organic compounds, 212 tons of particulates (soot), 326 tons of carbon monoxide, 355 tons of nitrogen oxides, and 5,438,594 tons of greenhouse gases. That’s a lot of unhealthy chemicals, soot and greenhouse gases.

The planned facility may comply with current EPA and state DEP requirements, but Pennsylvanians should have a say in decisions that affect our health and our children’s futures. Building the plant could produce about 600 temporary jobs during construction, and about 30 full-time jobs after that, but will certainly have negative health effects for many.

A better plan would be to build a solar power facility instead.

Readers who wish to express their views on the plans can write before Nov. 16 to Muhammad Q. Zaman, Environmental Program Manager, Department of Environmental Protection, Air Qualify Program, Northcentral Regional Office, 208 W. Third St., Suite 101, Williamsport, PA 17701, or call (570) 327-3648. Reference Permit Number 18-00033B (Renovo Energy Center, LLC). You could also contact Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary McDonnell of the state DEP, or your local General Assembly members.

State GOP leaders continue to change messages

State Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff just can’t seem to pick where they stand.

First, Corman told a writer for The Atlantic the legislature would consider appointing electors for Donald Trump — only for him and Benninghoff to say they couldn’t and wouldn’t do that. Then, they said they’d respect the outcome of the election — only to immediately call for the Secretary of State’s resignation within hours of the polls closing.

They can’t seem to decide whether they think, like President Trump and the Republican base, that the election was stolen, or if they think it was legitimate! All they’ll say: They have “concerns” about the “process.”

To put the cherry on top: Benninghoff was elected House Majority Leader and released a picture of the new Republican leadership masked on his social media, even though other representatives and the House GOP Caucus shared a picture of the same representatives, seated together for the same group photo, unmasked. It seems he can’t decide whether wearing a mask is important or not, either.

Constituents want honesty and principles. Right now, we’re not getting either.