Letters: Let Pa. voters’ voices be heard; Church spread damaging message

Let Pa. voters’ voices be heard

Before the election I led a team of volunteers for Central PA United. We texted thousands of registered voters in Centre County and across Pennsylvania to encourage them to register for mail-in ballots, complete them correctly, and return them in a timely manner.

Days before the election, some had not yet received their ballots. One voter received her ballot three days before the election, completed it and overnighted it back to the election office. Many people subsequently contacted us to say they received confirmations their ballots had been received. Strangers with whom we texted sent us photos of themselves dropping their ballots in the drop boxes. People were excited to vote, proud to be completing their civic duty, and grateful for the opportunity to do so safely.

Now some Republicans, with no evidence, are stoking fears of election fraud. And although Pennsylvania state legislators have recently said they would not appoint electors, they have suggested it may come to that in the past. I call on state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff and Sen. Jake Corman to do what’s right. Regardless of the outcomes, we should all be proud of the record turnout and what the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called, “the most secure election in history.” Pennsylvania voters have spoken. Let their voices be heard.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Church spread damaging message

As residents of State College, we regularly pass the New Beginnings Church on University Drive.

You can imagine our shock and dismay when we recently passed the church and were broadsided with a blatantly political, inflammatory and false sign that read: “If U CANT BEAT EM CHEAT EM! SIGNED DEMS.”

Although the sign has since been changed, we still feel maligned by that dangerous lie.

As good neighbors, we believe in the Christian tenets of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” and “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” We are hurt and gravely disappointed that Pastor Greg Allen falsely and shamefully proclaimed to our community that we, as Democrats, are cheats.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

As good citizens, we support the wall of separation between church and state. The Revenue Act of 1913 formally established tax exemption for churches. The law was amended in 1954 by the Johnson Amendment and prohibits all 501 nonprofit organizations, including churches, from engaging in any political activity or campaign.

There is NO credible evidence of widespread voter fraud, and what little occurred, occurred on both sides. Both candidates received more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history, with Joe Biden winning the popular vote by 5-plus million votes and 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Republican leaders in crucial swing states stand by the security and accuracy of the results and Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security says the 2020 election is the “most secure in history.”

Mask rules need more teeth

I feel that our government needs to put some teeth in the rules regarding the wearing of masks. No more wishy-washy language.

Owners/managers of businesses should be allowed to refuse admittance to anyone who is not wearing a mask. Businesses failing to enforce the rules should be fined. And those of us who are following the guidelines should refuse to shop at businesses that won’t enforce the rules. Commonsense doesn’t seem to be doing the job. Voluntary restrictions are laughed at. For whatever reasons many ignore mask requirements. Either they don’t take the situation seriously, they don’t care or they’re just plain stupid. Force everyone to get with the program.