Letters: Who will pardon Trump?; One-sided calls for unity

Who will pardon Trump?

On Nov. 24 The New York Times reported that President Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn as the first of a string of pardons he plans to grant before leaving office. A landslide loser to Joe Biden’s astounding 80 million votes, Trump probably will grant pardons to his grifter family members, as well as to cronies and officials who broke laws during the most corrupt presidency in American history. Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Giuliani, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, William Barr and, of course, Donald Trump, himself, immediately come to mind.

A case could be made that Trump obstructed justice, attempted to bribe the leader of Ukraine, illegally separated children from their parents at the border, and attempted to disenfranchise voters (especially Black voters) by interfering in the 2020 election. One might expect that Joe Biden’s new Attorney General would independently decide to investigate such potential criminality, even after pardons are granted — if only to establish the facts.

Will Trump pardon himself or will he resign as part of a deal to have sycophant Mike Pence pardon him? Just imagine how that will go down in the history books — a failed and impeached one-term president who needed a pardon. MAGA!

Federal pardons, however, do not protect individuals from state criminal prosecutions. At this very moment the state of New York is investigating Trump for possible tax fraud, insurance fraud, bank fraud, and hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

One-sided calls for unity

Let’s talk unity.

Democrat political leaders like Rep. John Lewis, Hillary Clinton and many more called President Donald Trump an illegitimate president. President Obama’s FBI spied on Trump’s campaign and, with the assistance of an unconfirmed dossier paid for by Hillary, helped launch a baseless two-year collusion investigation of Trump. Democrats filed four articles of impeachment. Three failed. The fourth time, Trump was impeached in the House but exonerated by the Senate.

Dr. Goebbels would be proud of the media’s coverage of Trump. The largely negative reports and successful labeling of Trump as a racist, homophobe, etc. undoubtedly helped turn public opinion against Trump. Twitter and Facebook did their part by banning or censoring conservatives.

Democrats remained silent as Trump supporters were physically attacked.

Democrats threatened (and continue to threaten) retaliation against Trump supporters. On Oct. 20 Robert Reich (former secretary of labor) called for a “truth and reconciliation commission” to identify and hold accountable those who supported Trump. On Nov. 6 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”

Now we have an election fraught with claims of voter fraud and election process violations (like the legality of Pa. votes received after 8 p.m. on Election Day).

After all of this, Democrats want Republicans to unite (defined as “do as you’re told or else”) under Joe Biden to implement a socialist agenda. No way! Freedom lovers must legally resist Biden’s attempts to implement his plans.