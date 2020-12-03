Letters: ‘Sham hearing’ displayed worst in Pa. legislators; Election proved impervious to Trump

‘Sham hearing’ displayed worst in Pa. legislators

The sham hearing in Gettysburg by legislators to throw out the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians is one of the worst things I have ever seen. If Trump had won we would hear them all crowing about what a wonderful and perfect election we had.

Many Americans have fought and died for our constitutional right to vote. Yet these cult of Trump legislators are trying to steal the presidential election and strip voting rights from the citizens of Pennsylvania.

Poor losers? Much worse. This effort to negate the will of the people is an act of treason against us and our Constitution.

Sen. Mastriano talked of Civil War dead, President Lincoln, the Battle of Gettysburg, Jesus, biblical quotes and patriotism at the Nov. 25 sham hearing in an attempt to use religion, patriotism and fallen defenders to justify this Trumpian conspiracy fantasy. This is totally disgusting.

Complicit legislators including Rep. Borowicz sat there grinning and nodding as the so-called witnesses spouted outrageous innuendo and false allegations of massive conspiracy to commit election fraud. All these allegations have no proof whatsoever.

Not a single shred of evidence was presented at the sham hearing in Gettysburg. This was a kangaroo court trying to overturn democracy.

Every legislator involved in these efforts to overturn democracy because their man lost should be voted out of office. They are a disgrace to our country and do not deserve to be called honorable. Dishonor from tearing our democracy apart lays heavy on them all.

Election proved impervious to Trump

After a lifetime of defying gravity to maintain his public image, Trump now finds himself chained to a rock he cannot move. The 2020 election has proved impervious to his histrionics.

Perhaps Trump was channeling the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, who said, “Do not go gentle into that good night.” I doubt, however, Thomas was encouraging people to make fools of themselves. A subtle point that Trump seems to have missed.

Given Trump’s reputation as a publicity hound, it is fitting that his greatest failure has happened in the most public arena imaginable.

Lesson in celebrating differences

As Mr. Trump drones on and on with his constant lies and conspiracy claims, many of his supporters remain as steadfast as ever in their support of a man who excoriates anyone who thinks or believes differently than he. In light of this, there is one thing I can thank Mr. Trump for. Because of Mr. Trump’s narrow-minded, arrogant, boorish, self-centered behavior, I am reminded of how much I have benefited from those I have met who have different thoughts and beliefs than I do. The Constitution itself supports and celebrates the differences and liberties among all Americans. How inspiring when compared to a one-man show who denigrates and ridicules anyone who is different than he and inspires millions to do the same. Hate crimes are at their highest level in a decade for 2020. In my job as a counselor for the past 40 years, my life has been greatly enriched by those I have met who think and believe differently than I do. I am grateful for these experiences because they made me a better and more empathetic man.