Letters: Schools need financial help from Congress; Weighing options for election results

Schools need financial help from Congress

The CDT’s Nov 19th feature, which compiled the countless COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages in our area schools, was eye-opening. Schools have been forced to navigate a brave new world filled with rising positive tests, staff and student quarantines, and an endless back-and-forth between in-person, hybrid and remote learning. And as if these disturbances weren’t enough, schools are also dealing with strained budgets as they try to sidestep further turmoil in the years to come.

Public schools have been precariously funded for years thanks to Pennsylvania’s state funding formula. Throw in COVID-19, and we have a real school funding crisis. School districts are expected to lose about $1 billion in local funding this year due to the economic slowdown, and COVID-related expenses continue to mount. Safe in-person instruction requires additional cleaning, PPE and ventilation upgrades; remote learning often requires schools to provide expensive learning tools like Chromebooks and Wi-Fi for families who can’t otherwise afford them.

State lawmakers recently passed a budget that maintains last year’s level of state funding for school districts, but which does not address the impending local funding shortfall. Congress must now intervene before it’s too late and pass a comprehensive emergency relief package, giving our students and teachers the resources to succeed in the next academic year as our communities continue to rebuild.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Weighing options for election results

After listening to the evidence presented at the 3.5-hour “Pennsylvania Republican Hearing on the 2020 Election” (Nov. 25,) I’m convinced that the election was fraught with corruption. I’m also convinced that had this corruption not occurred, President Donald Trump would have won Pennsylvania. To learn more, watch the hearing at c-span.org.

What can be done?

Legal challenges are certainly an option. In fact, it’s likely that this case will ultimately end up in the SCOTUS. Unfortunately, it’s doubtful that the SCOTUS or any other court will overturn an election.

The best chance for resolution is the Pennsylvania legislature. I believe that the evidence of corruption presented at the Pennsylvania hearing should render the certification signed by the Secretary of State invalid. I also believe that Article 1, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution gives the legislature the right to intervene in cases involving election irregularities. Therefore, I believe that the state legislature has a duty to intervene to ensure a fair 2020 election.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

If others believe this election is being stolen, don’t sit and complain. Take action! Call and/or write your Senate and House representatives. Also contact the state Senate Majority Leader (Sen. Jake Corman) and the state Speaker of the House (Rep. Bryan Cutler). Contact information is available on the internet.

Finally, if all else fails, President Donald Trump should never concede. Also, Pennsylvania state investigations of election corruption must continue.

A choice for State College’s borough council

Recent discussions show the challenge for State College Borough Council’s funding decisions concerning filling eight vacant officer positions or adding a Civilian Response Team. Why not both, with extensive education for all officers in mental health issues? Many years ago I taught officers in human relations training and all were much more supportive of expanding their role in policing — and did so! State College officers should all receive education about mental health issues and some could also elect more special training to deal with the various situations they face.