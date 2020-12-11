Letters: ‘Fantasy world’ puts democratic system at risk; Time for truth, not crying wolf

‘Fantasy world’ puts democratic system at risk

I am tired of hearing and reading about unreconstructed Trumpists refusing to acknowledge that the presidential election is over and that Joe Biden won it. Some of these people cite “evidence” presented at a recent Pennsylvania legislators’ meeting (it was not a “hearing” in any legal or legislative sense) purporting to demonstrate that there was widespread fraud in the counting of our state’s ballots. I have viewed this meeting, and no actual evidence was presented, if by “evidence” we mean statements the truth of which can be tested and agreed to by independent observers. This is the standard of proof used in our courts, and it is the standard that legitimizes truth-statements in any rational society.

One incontrovertible fact is that the Trump legal team’s efforts in Pennsylvania courts, as well as elsewhere across the country, have been found by a wide variety of judges (both Democratic and Republican appointees, including at least one in Pennsylvania appointed by Trump himself) to lack any factual basis whatsoever to support their claims of voting fraud. These people should stop beating a horse that died weeks ago and, for the sake of their own mental well-being and the vitality of our democracy, accept the fact that Biden won and Trump lost. It’s time to move on. As it stands now, people who have bought into Trump’s fantasy world have also gotten others to follow them — not the blind leading the blind, but the duped leading the dopes. Our entire democratic system is at risk.

Time for truth, not crying wolf

When I was a child, I recall reading about the boy who cried wolf. At the time, I thought it was a very credible story and presented an excellent lesson about life and stored it away in my mind for future reference.

Currently, I am amazed at how many people learned very little from the story or are choosing to ignore facts. They are taking speculation, innuendo, accusations and fairy tales as the truth from adult-juveniles who are expounding the wolf cries as factual events. Then they have the audacity to accuse those of us who see through the lies of being blind to their version of the truth.

In an earlier letter I sent to the editor, I asked about how much evidence is needed to establish something as fact. Apparently, facts do not seem to matter. It is easier to make them up than to investigate or examine sources that are reliable.

As citizens, it is time to hold our elected officials to standards of honesty and logical thinking. If you haven’t written your letter to the editor or to your elected officials, take a few minutes and let others know you have had enough of the lying and misrepresentation of events. We need to recognize the boy shouting “wolf” as just that and not representative of the truth.

Think about priorities this holiday season

Just a thought, does anyone remember the traditional story of why Jesus was born in Bethlehem? The Holy Family was making the sacrifice to travel as decreed by Caesar Augustus for taxation purposes (no lawyers then to avoid taxes).

They traveled from Nazareth to escape dire consequences if they did not pay their taxes in their home city. (New York, Florida, offshore?) They sacrificed to avoid harm to their family. Not from COVID-19, but in any case, from imminent harm. They were taking steps to save themselves and the newborn King (of the Jews).

Oh my, what a sacrifice to wear a mask or not travel at Christmas. Better to party on with King Herod (think Donald Trump) and not care for the sick (lepers) and their ostracized families doomed to great misery or the poor needing assistance to even have their voices heard (like voting).

Please think about your priorities this Christmas season.