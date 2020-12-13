Letters: Focus on COVID, not fraud claims; Benninghoff shows no honor in recent actions

Focus on COVID, not fraud claims

I am appalled at our state legislators who are spending time and energy contesting a well-run election and downplaying the rapid filling of hospitals in our state. I do not understand how it was confusing, except perhaps because some legislators tried to hinder the mail-in voting and counting process prior to the election. In Centre County, everything ran smoothly and, as a voter, was easy to understand. I dropped off my ballot at one of the convenient official ballot boxes, and when I was confused and worried about my ballot, I was able to email the county office, which responded quickly with answers. I have friends who counted ballots, and I have no doubt by what they said that it was well run and above board. Those who are challenging the election are challenging the voters who came out in the safest way to do their civic duty. It is time to focus on our hospitals and the front-line workers who are battling a deadly virus with little help from legislators who still think it is nothing and seem to think focusing on mail-in voting that was somehow tainted is more important. Come on now, even Utah, a Republican-run state, has been using mail-in voting with 90% of their voters and have said there are no issues. I’m tired of this attack on democracy. Votes count. My vote counts. Just because it was mailed in doesn’t make it unacceptable. Do better, legislators. You are better than this.

Benninghoff shows no honor in recent actions

I had always thought that state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff was an honorable man.

I was wrong. It turns out that he is unprincipled, cowardly and un-American.

According to recent news reports, Benninghoff is now trying to cancel the results of our recent election.

I am not making this up.

This behavior is so shocking that I must quote directly a Dec. 5 article in the CDT: “Meanwhile, on (Dec. 4), 75 Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, signed a statement urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes(.)“

If that’s not un-American, then what is?

Benninghoff claims the election was fraudulent. However, zero evidence of fraud has been presented to any court, or to any state or federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania. Even Republican judges appointed by Trump have rejected the allegations of fraud.

Finally, if the Nov. 3 election of Biden was fraudulent, then so was Benninghoff’s reelection on the same day. So, after Nov. 30 when his current term expired, he should no longer be considered a legitimate member of the legislature.

‘Outrageous’ letter heads down dangerous path

I cannot strongly enough express my disappointment and anger over Rep. Kerry Benninghoff’s actions to attempt to overturn the voice of the people.

In case after case the courts have looked at the “evidence” or distinct lack thereof. No one has provided a bit of evidence of widespread fraud or corruption. Those who voted for President Trump may not like the outcome, but every indication is that this was a free and fair election and Biden won the popular vote in Pennsylvania. Therefore, elected officials of Pennsylvania should not, in any way, attempt to interfere. The electoral votes need to be cast for Joe Biden.

I would think that representatives, including Benninghoff, would be extremely sensitive to, and would vigorously oppose any attempt to subvert the will of the electorate. Once we head down this path, what is to prevent any office-seeker from winning the vote but having his/her opponent declared the victor?

This letter that was sent to our Congressional delegation is outrageous and tears at the very heart of our democratic republic.

I urge Rep. Benninghoff to reverse this action and make a clear, public announcement that he (1) rejects the letter sent to the congressional delegation, (2) supports the will of the voters of Pennsylvania who awarded Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral Votes to Joe Biden, and (3) recognizes the victory of President-elect Biden.

This should not ever be a partisan issue. This is an American issue and any politician who fails to see it is not worthy of serving.