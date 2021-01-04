Letters: Republicans working to destabilize democracy; Put an end to election fraud nonsense

Republicans working to destabilize democracy

Currently, there are a large number of issues dividing our country, separating the Democrats and Republicans like never before. However, one overriding issue unites us — our love and loyalty for democracy.

When Americans went to war in our many international conflicts, we were not fighting for Democratic or Republican issues, but for the right to maintain a free democratic society.

What makes us a democracy?

The United States is a representative democracy, “of the people, by the people and for the people.” This means that our citizens vote for our government officials, who then represent the citizens’ ideals and concerns. The Constitution and its amendments provides our citizens, age 18 and older, the right to vote.

Without any proof of fraud, as confirmed by the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the U.S. Attorney General, Texas filed a suit with the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out valid votes in four states, including Pennsylvania. 126 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed onto this brief, including seven from Pennsylvania. I am embarrassed to say that my own local Representative, Glenn “GT” Thompson, signed to throw out our valid votes.

This suit was attempting to disenfranchise voters in four states of our constitutional right as citizens to vote in a presidential election. They are attempting to destabilize the basic foundation of our democracy. Whether my representative is Republican or a Democrat, my representative should at least work to uphold the constitutional values that guide our democracy.

Put an end to election fraud nonsense

On Jan. 6, U.S. Congressional Republicans will choose between loyalty to the will of the people or servile support of Trump’s election lies.

Most people in the United States don’t want Trump as president. That is why Trump lost the election. But Trump’s followers continue to listen to crazy conspiracy theories and refuse to recognize Joe Biden, a good and true man, as our next president. Trump has absolutely no evidence of election fraud.

Cheating liars are trying to swindle our votes. Americans who buy these lies about a huge election fraud are being duped by people who have concern only for themselves.

We can end this nonsense. Legislators have sworn an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, not Trump’s demands for obsequious loyalty.

Call your legislators and tell them to certify the Electoral College vote for Biden as our next president during the United States Congressional Session on Jan. 6.

Call your legislators and tell them to be loyal to our country and the people’s will. Tell them to reject Trump’s self serving lies about the election. Tell them we will vote out anyone that tries to overturn our democracy on Jan. 6.

A refund for legislators’ priorities?

I am concerned for our democracy. Recent behavior by state legislators Benninghoff and Corman indicates their willingness to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters because they don’t “like” the results of the election. Claims of election fraud have been proven to be unsubstantiated at every turn. Yet, they are using taxpayer money (our money) to challenge the votes. Our votes!

I have better uses for my money. If those elected and sworn to uphold our state Constitution are going to use our money to discount our votes, then I would like a refund.

This current attempt to “change” the outcome of an election they didn’t like is nothing short of sedition. Claims that the election was “rigged” have been tossed out of every court as baseless. Yet, the lies continue.

And the gerrymandering? C’mon, man! Talk about “rigging!”

I urge them to stop this treacherous behavior. Try, instead, to do something productive to help people. People need financial help, COVID vaccines, food, etc. The food lines remind me that we have become a third world country with fascist leadership. The citizens of Pennsylvania deserve better than this.

The behavior of Benninghoff and Corman will not be forgotten.