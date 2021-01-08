Letters: Keller should follow his own principles; Congressman’s hypocritical stance

Keller should follow his own principles

Fred Keller wrote an op-ed where he feints at principle. He claims to object to the certification of President-elect Joseph Biden on constitutional grounds. He claims the Pennsylvania election was unconstitutional. However, as I recall, he was on the same ballot with Mr. Biden along with Kerry Benninghoff and Glenn Thompson.

To follow Keller’s principle, one would expect that none of the three would have been sworn-in, since all three were elected during the same “unconstitutional” event. The level of self-serving ego of Mr. Keller and his fellow Trump sycophants is astounding and appalling. Please Mr. Keller, follow your principles and step down.

Congressman’s hypocritical stance

I read with interest Rep. Fred Keller’s op-ed in the Wednesday edition of the Centre Daily Times, in which he explained why he would object to the certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential electors. His asserted reason is that the governor, Secretary of State and the Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority to set election proceedings. He claims that, while he voted for President Trump, his decision is not based on support for any individual candidate, but rather grounded in the Constitution and rule of law. One word describes Representative Keller’s letter — hypocritical. If his objection is not based on support for any particular candidate, why did he wait to raise his objections until after the election results were tabulated? Moreover, why is he willing to take his seat in Congress if the election which also benefited him was improperly conducted?

Blame for Capitol attack

The U.S. House and Senate are under attack.

Republicans, this is all on you. Forty years of denying reality have brought us to this.

It is time for Congressmen Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson to resign.

Supporting our law enforcement family

I’ve always believed, maybe more so now than ever, that being a law enforcement officer is the single most difficult profession. We ask members of law enforcement to do the impossible on a daily basis and then judge them harshly if a mistake is made during the split second time allowed, which could determine whether they go home to their loved ones at the end of their shift. Yet, we rarely learn about or praise law enforcement for the good and courageous acts they perform every day.

In today’s climate, society is quick to “Monday Quarterback” an incident before all the facts are provided, many cases leave misleading or false conclusions, resulting in the initial judgmental damage was already done. Sadly, many cases where judgment is cast quickly are done by many who have no formal training or understanding of the profession, including elected officials leaving a public opinion of distrust to the good men and women of law enforcement.

Remember, members of law enforcement are your neighbors, they are family members. Every day, they leave their homes and loved ones to uphold the oath they took to protect their communities, not knowing what will happen during their shift.

On Saturday, “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” I am asking you to take a few extra minutes out of your day to say “thank you.” You can show your support for our law enforcement community by changing your social media profile picture; sending a card of support; wearing blue clothing; or simply saying “thank you.”

On behalf of all Pennsylvania law enforcement officers and their families, thank you for your support.