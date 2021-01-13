Letters: Centre County residents on insurrection, blame for state, federal representatives

Violence is never the right answer

Thousands of Trump supporters filling buses to demonstrations is fine, in my opinion. That’s actually a very positive thing in America. I’ve taken buses to massive demonstrations, myself.

Security at any demonstration makes a difference. But mostly we have to find a way to solve the main problem — an anti-American mob (in person and on the internet) that thinks they are actually the true patriots. Not an easy nut to crack.

Differing opinions are fantastic. This is America. Trying to change the government and policies is wonderful and the heart of America. Resorting to violence if you don’t get your way or can’t make the changes you want as fast as you want to — that is anti-American.

If you truly believe the very soul of America is at stake, I hear you. I’ve been there many times. Sit in. March. Blockade. Set yourself on freaking fire. As soon as you resort to violence you lose all moral authority. You are un-American (and not Christian, for that matter: WWJD?). You are wrong, no matter what your cause.

Where is the outrage?

A major casino is planned just a few miles from the main campus of Penn State University. University and local leadership should be actively fighting this development. Gambling addiction among young people is a serious problem. Gambling and the crime that accompanies it is not something that should be embraced by a university community.

The silence from university leadership is likely linked to the fact that a powerful member of their board of trustees (Ira Lubert) is the person responsible for bringing this to the community. Mr. Lubert has every right to pursue business interests in our region. But in this case, his personal interests conflict financially and ethically with his role as a Penn State Board member.

The immediate resignation of Mr. Lubert from the Penn State board should be demanded. Questions must be asked of the gaming control board and state government leaders who believe a casino should be located a few miles from a major university. One wonders what is in it for those involved.

Thompson’s dishonesty has consequences

I’m sincerely disappointed in my congressman, GT Thompson. On Jan. 6 I watched as insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, forever tarnishing American democracy and our standing throughout the world. Their actions are based on a lie — that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Congressman Thompson knows this is a lie, yet he supports rhetoric that feeds the lie, and only hours after this disgraceful sedition occurred, he continued supporting the lie by voting against certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes — my vote and the vote of those reading this today.

The actions displayed on Jan. 6 — both by the insurrections who stormed the building and the legislators who voted to support the disenfranchisement of millions of Americans — are un-American. I believe Congressman Thompson to be a patriot, a leader and a good man. The first and utmost requirement for earning those titles is to be honest, and to speak truth to people – even truth they would not like to hear.

The 2020 Pennsylvania election process, which was crafted by the Republican-controlled state legislature, was fair. After multiple recounts, lawsuits and incredible scrutiny, there is no evidence of widespread fraud. The congressman knows this. Yet he refuses to act courageously, instead cowering to a fragile egomaniac who is unable to accept that he lost. Congressman Thompson now goes so far as to disenfranchise the very people he represents, in effect declaring his own election fraudulent.

The people of the 15th District will not forget that Congressman Thompson abandoned them today.

Congressmen failed to honor the will of the voters

The opening words of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution are “We the People.” I draw that to the attention of Centre County’s two representatives to the United States Congress, Reps. Fred Keller (12th) and Glenn Thompson (15th) who joined 137 members of the House of Representatives in objecting to the 2020 electoral votes of Arizonians and/or Pennsylvanians. Their actions are seditious. They have failed to honor their oaths to uphold the Constitution. Moreover, they have failed to honor the will of the voters of the commonwealth.

Both have claimed that they stand in protest to unlawful actions perpetrated by Pennsylvania’s elected state officials. Such is a false argument, in that Pennsylvania’s elections have been examined and ruled on by state and federal courts and judges. Keller and Thompson signed on to a lawsuit calling for overturning the entire Electoral College vote by the U.S. Supreme Court, which was summarily dismissed as without merit. How dare they decide that my vote on Nov. 3, 2020, along with that of approximately 7 million other Pennsylvanians, should be ignored. Raising questions is one matter, rejecting the votes of the people is quite another.

Voters of the 12th and 15th Congressional Districts must not let this pass. I ask my friends and neighbors who have supported these two congressmen in past elections to seek other candidates in 2022. I urge them not to attend campaign events nor to contribute money for their reelection. Most of all, I urge, vote them out of office.

Re-examination of election a waste of time, money

After the horrendous events of Jan. 6, it is easy to “pile on” and point fingers at those legislators who sought to “re-examine” the perfunctory task of approving the Electoral College ballots in each state and delay the agreement that Joe Biden would be the next president. Such behavior, encouraged by the president, would only arouse those who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Our local congressional representatives were among those who abetted this action and our local legislators supported this action and seek to replicate it in our state. Even if those actions were not done, our leaders, Jake Corman and Kerry Benninghoff, seek to make the electoral process more “transparent” by altering rules that they, themselves, approved in the last legislative session. Such actions not only defy logic, but call into question the integrity of judges and volunteers who worked tirelessly to count and recount the ballots cast in the election. Besides insulting to those hard working individuals, the cost of such a re-examination could certainly be better spent on trying to reduce the state debt and direct such money to schools, roads and bridges, where it would truly serve the citizens of Pennsylvania.

Support those who stand up for democratic principles

It’s a sad fact that four elected individuals representing Centre County citizens at the state and federal level did everything they could within their power in order to overrule the state and U.S. Constitutions and disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters. These four individuals are state Sen. Jake Corman, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, and U.S. Representatives Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson. Shame on them. Governor Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Pat Toomey stood up for our democracy and we owe them thanks for doing so. Also, on the local front county commissioner Michael Pipe has consistently stood up for democratic principles, and deserves our appreciation as well.

In spite of despicable assaults on our democracy, culminating in an attack on our Capitol Building, we still have the right to vote. As much as we would like to forget this horrible period, let’s remember it and use that right to put our state’s and our country’s leadership in the hands of people who respect the Constitution and the will of the voters.

Time to hold Trump accountable

The events of Jan. 6 shifted quickly from uplifting to horrifying: morning joy at the Georgia run-off results, and later, shock and sad resignation. As a clinical psychologist, it became increasingly clear to me that Trump’s ongoing divisive rhetoric would eventually spur mob violence. Indeed, this is an inevitable consequence of no one ever setting limits and holding him accountable for his boundary violations. All parents know to teach even toddlers that there are limits on what’s acceptable behavior and consequences for violating those limits: if you bite your friend, you are going on timeout.

Tragically, no one who had the power to do so ever held Trump accountable for his behavior or his words. Instead, people made excuses for him, saying he didn’t mean half the things he said. As a candidate, he started with “small” violations of long-established precedents and norms — perhaps testing the limits of what he could get away with. He refused to share his tax returns and frequently made racist and other hate-filled comments. Rather than denouncing him, powerful Republicans donated money and defended him. As President, Trump’s violations progressed to separating children from parents, supporting white supremacist violence, demonizing immigrants, mocking mask-wearing, and denying COVID-19’s devastating impacts. On Jan. 6, Trump exhorted supporters to violently reject the 2020 election results. They invaded the Capitol. This is what authoritarian rule looks like: A series of escalating violations that erode the rule of law and civil society. It’s time to hold Trump accountable: invoke the 25th amendment or pursue impeachment.

Blood on their hands

Not since August of 1814 when the British burned our Capitol building has our hall of democracy been physically attacked as it was on Jan. 6 by the Trump-inspired terrorists. For months the mob members of this deadly insurrection had been repeatedly fed lies and conspiracy theories about the election. Despite more than 90 judges and 60 lawsuits that upheld the integrity of the election, the lies continued, fueled by many of our elected leaders. Representative Keller’s recent op-ed attempted to add credence to his inane support of these baseless claims. Although Representatives Keller and Thompson’s own elections were therefore illegitimate, they took their seats in the new Congress. To do so, they swore to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Their subsequent actions to vote against the certification of the election and deny the will of the people is in complete opposition to their oath. Their support of the baseless claims of a “rigged” election served to add fuel to the misinformation that propelled the Trump mob to storm the Capitol. Representatives Keller and Thompson share responsibility for this deadly attempt to subvert the will of the people. They have blood on their hands. We have many dire issues in our respective districts that must be addressed. These two enablers have demonstrated they do not have the political courage necessary to uphold and defend our Constitution and serve their constituents. We, the people, should recall them in the midterm elections.

Oppose power-grabbing attempt

The Republican-led legislature is proposing judges be elected from districts set up by themselves. They are unhappy with the multiple judicial findings of no substantial fraud in the last election in Pennsylvania (only regarding the presidential election mind you, not their own ), spurred on by false claims by the president.

They rushed through Bill 196, now called HB38, without a comment period or input. This would allow them to gerrymander the courts as they have their own seats, which allows them to stay in office in a Democrat-majority state.

This would give them the power to control the judicial system, which is supposed to be separate from the legislature. It needs its independence! This proposal must be opposed, please call or write or visit your legislator as soon as possible to prevent this travesty. The bill is so incomplete that is doesn’t specify what would happen to the judges we currently have! Just kick them out? No sort of transition is described.

The legislature is increasingly corrupt and autocratic with republicans expressing in a letter that the vote of the citizens should be overturned. Republicans set up rules that has only one person in the Senate or the House controlling the agendas for these institutions. There is no mechanism to get legislation that has even broad bipartisan support through this system, as seen by the suppression of any vote on the Fair Districts initiative.

This is just another power grab, so please don’t let it happen!

Keller, Thompson: Leave with the circus

Thompson and Keller, two clowns on Trump’s seditious merry-go-round. Are we taxpayers paying for them to represent us? The circus has finally left Washington and the two clowns should get on the outbound bus.

Denouncing violence not enough

Congressmen Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson, State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, and state Sen. Jake Corman have denounced the violence of the pro-Trump insurrection in the U.S. Capitol building.

However, these four politicians have attempted sedition by other means: They used their political power to try to overturn the presidential election. How do we stop them from doing this next time?

As long as these four men remain in office, our democracy is not safe.

Republicans have lied ever since the election, claiming the election was fraudulent. Then they act surprised when an angry mob believes them and uses violence to right the alleged wrong.

Republican politicians incited this violence with their lies. They are accomplices. They bear responsibility for the insurrection and the five deaths that occurred in the Capitol.

Foreign aid needed to help countries fight COVID

Every day COVID-19 presents new challenges to us all. However, some are affected more severely than others. Without the continued funding of the International Affairs Budget, thousands could be left without the necessary resources to survive this pandemic. The International Affairs Budget is imperative to the continuation of foreign aid given to countries in dire need of it. Because of this I am urging Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania’s 12th District to vote to preserve the budget. Additionally, I would like Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Patrick Toomey to also vote to preserve the budget.

Keller should be removed for elector vote

As an American, I never thought I would see the day when angry white American men and women raided our Capitol in an armed takeover. How can the Republicans simply stand by and support a president who sent these angry people to hold congress hostage? What is American about violently trespassing and looting the Capitol? How can Rep. Keller allow this to happen on his watch, and then turn around in a few hours to try to disenfranchise my legal and fraud-free vote?

Shame on Congressman Keller for his lack of sense and hate of democracy. He deserves to be removed from office.

RGGI is big step forward in climate change fight

Climate change and disruption are causing havoc across the USA. Pennsylvania has the chance to take their first step, to use a strong proven tool to bring guaranteed carbon emissions reductions for years to come. This tool is called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, RGGI, and involves 78 million tons of carbon equivalent emissions reduced in 2022 in Pennsylvania.

Reducing this carbon air pollution protects public health and has saved as many as 830 premature adult deaths through 2014, and 9,900 people have avoided asthma through the same period.

RGGI, this strong successful step forward, is a northeast United States regional cap on carbon emissions. Since 2008, many northeast states have been a part of this very successful framework and have reduced carbon emissions by 47%. Pennsylvania is now joining this successful effort, and each Northeast and Mid-Atlantic state will reduce their emissions another 30% in 2021, then reduce carbon by another 3% each year after.

Each industry will receive a “limited authorization to pollute” in the form of allowances that they will buy at an annual auction. Each industry will work with their state to reduce their own emissions. The income from this auction will bring significant funding to Pennsylvania next year. I am hoping that low income and poor families will receive the help they need to bring insulation into their home, renewable fuels, as well as good protective windows and in the future perhaps even solar panels. Municipalities may be able to buy electric buses.