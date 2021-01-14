Letters: Readers on Trump, Pennsylvania lawmakers and the Jan. 6 ‘Day of Sedition’

Who are we as a nation?

“This is not who we are.” So goes the acclaim of many of our politicians as they recount what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. These elected officials extend from the local government level to the U. S. Congress. Some of these same individuals not only supported the misdeeds and untruths by our POTUS, they also espoused these same words and actions. Unfortunately, and today, this is who we are as a nation. Or, at the very least, it is what we are becoming. We can continue to deny it or we can recognize that we have a very consequential problem and try to find ways to deal with it. Keep in mind that one of the first steps to solving a problem is to recognize that it exists. I subscribe to the concern many have expressed that democracy in the United States of America is in real jeopardy. Many of the elected officials in our country are responsible for this — both by what they are doing and by what they are failing to do. We, as voting citizens of this country, must also accept blame for what is happening as we have elected these officeholders to their respective positions. There seems to be a lot of hate by some of us toward our fellow citizens and those wanting to become such. I want to believe that this situation can be corrected. One thing is for certain. This problem will not correct itself. If not us, who? If not now, when?

Trump’s disgraced exit

I feel the Trump-incited riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a good thing ... at least in this one way. Without it, Trump leaves office as an exalted hero to every one of his supporters and God help us in whatever he would do next. With it, many of them have seen the light and deserted him and he leaves office somewhat neutered and disgraced. It’s just such a shame it took what it did for that to happen.

Ignorance and disregard for safety at rally

Why chance bringing COVID back from a Republican rally? It is bad enough that the Centre County Republican Party sent some buses of their people to Washington, D.C. in the first place, but to not require the wearing of face masks by the attendees is just plain ignorant. It was bad enough that while there our Capitol got overtaken forcefully by their fellow protesters. It was sad that people died on both sides. It was crazy, for the person who fueled this insurrection was the president and his cronies. What is really unacceptable is the fact that people would attend such a thing where almost no one was wearing a face mask and then return to their own communities and possibly spread it to their family members, friends and others, and be proud of it. It is bad enough they wanted us to think they left before it started and took over 9 hours to drive back from Washington and none of their attendees did anything wrong. I agree on free speech, I even agree on attending a rally. I don’t agree on destruction of the Capitol or killing of a police officer and most of all their ignorance and outright willful disregard for the people in their own communities. Let them protest; let them get themselves killed. Just don’t let your stupidity hurt others.

Standing up to hate

After Jake’s Cards and Games was defaced by a white supremacist hate group, several dozen Bellefonte community members repainted the store’s Pride wall on Saturday. I was buoyed by the number of volunteers, many of whom brought snacks and hot drinks and extra face masks. And I appreciate the words of officials condemning this act of hatred against a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, as well as their justified connection of this act to the violence committed by Trump supporters at the Capitol. What has not been noted in coverage of the Bellefonte incident, however, is that the main rhetoric used by the white supremacists was anti-Indigenous: over a stencil of the U.S., the vandalizers wrote “NOT STOLEN, CONQUERED,” in a reference to settler colonial genocide of Native Americans. I encourage Bellefonte and Centre County residents to read this language in the context of the Bellefonte Area School District’s ongoing refusal to consider changing its racist “Red Raider” mascot. The Bellefonte community stood up to hate painted on the side of a town gathering place; the Bellefonte school district can choose to stand up to hate in all its logos and messaging.

Remember action, not words

There’s an old cliché, “actions speak louder than words.” Fred Keller, our representative in the 12th district, denounced the actions of the insurrectionists, who on Jan. 6, stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, as “shameful, unacceptable, and completely un-American.” However, in contrast, he took the hypocritical action of voting to overturn the presidential election results in the U.S. House of Representatives. He, along with seven other Pennsylvania congressional representatives including Glenn Thompson, betrayed the Electoral College count of his own state of Pennsylvania. In other words, Mr. Keller supported the “lie” about a fraudulent election that a deranged president has promoted and that his followers, who attacked the Capitol, believed.

Voters, in the 2022 election, please remember Fred Keller’s actions, not his words.

Lies from lawmakers

Back in October more than 100 people signed an advertisement published in two newspapers asking state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff and state Sen. Jake Corman for a hands-off pledge when it came to selecting the electors in the November election. The ink was barely dry on the $1,000 ad in this newspaper when Benninghoff and Corman replied in a free column that they were taking the pledge.

We now know that both men lied, a stain that will be on their souls forever.

Most recently, Corman, in his official capacity as the Senate’s president pro tempore, asked the Congress to delay certification of the November election, a violation of his pledge. That he was outed on Twitter by President Trump adds a level of irony to the matter, but it does not mitigate Corman’s betrayal to a higher moral and ethical standard.

Corman has ascended to the highest position he could achieve in the Senate and has mentioned several times that his late father, J. Doyle Corman, who once occupied the seat, was his role model.

When Dick Thornburgh, one of Pennsylvania’s best modern governors died, Corman said on Twitter: “His legacy of leadership has been a shining example for many including me (my emphasis). He was a man of character who led with decency and integrity who will be missed.”

Sadly, Sen. Corman, you do not measure up to your role models.

Time for Republicans to show courage

A few years ago, I was invited by State Rep. Benninghoff to give a talk to my fellow Republicans in State College.

I spoke of Lincoln being great because he believed in bipartisanship and had the guts to choose a Southern and a Democrat in 1864 to be his vice president.

Unfortunately, based on what has happened since Trump’s 2016 election, I think my words fell on deaf ears.

In 1988, I ran for public office and lost. Someone who I appreciated the support of was the late State Sen. J. Doyle Corman. I think if he were alive today, he would be disappointed in the state and federal officials who would do anything, including appeasing Trump and not opposing the radical wing of their party.

We need is a Republican Party that reflects the ideals of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan.

Did Benninghoff, Corman and other go a-longs like G. Thompson and F. Keller have the right to challenge election results? Absolutely! But the courts 50 times have ruled against the lawsuits, saying they had 50 chances to put up or shut up!

I think it is time for Republicans to demonstrate the courage to speak truth to power.

Why did it take an attack by domestic terrorists on the alter of our democracy for Republicans to wake up?

All politicians take a solemn oath to the Constitution, not a political party or one man.

I remind them all, that evil succeeds when good people do nothing.

Calling on Thompson, Keller to resign

Rep. Fred Keller and Rep. Glenn Thompson voted last week to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Appallingly, they did so even after a mob of fascists and white supremacists stormed, invaded and defaced the U.S. Capitol building. They perpetuated the lie that this election was marred by widespread fraud, and they continue to spread that lie. Reps. Keller and Thompson are therefore complicit with everything that happened that day, regardless of their craven attempts to distance themselves from that travesty.

The lesson is clear. Reps. Keller and Thompson are a disgrace to the House of Representatives and to their Congressional districts. If they had a shred of human decency, they would resign immediately and vow to spend the rest of their lives atoning for their anti-American attempt to overturn the results of a fair election.

I realize that that is a big “if.”

Voters share blame

Today’s riddle:

We elect politicians to their offices.

They swear an oath to uphold the Constitution.

They proceed to not uphold the Constitution.

We reelect them to office.

Whose fault is it that we are in a mess?

Going back on their words

“Watch what they do ... not what they say.”

What they say — On the front page of the Jan. 7 issue there was a story, “State, local officials react to condemn Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol Building.” State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman tweeted, “This is not our America.” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued a statement “condemning the acts of violence.”

Also, prior to the 2020 election both leaders said they would not play a role in choosing the state electors.

What they do — Turn to same CDT issue, page 2A story, “Trump tweet reveals Corman, other PA lawmaker asked Congress to delay certification” (Senate letter Jan. 4). Earlier Benninghoff endorsed and signed a similar letter Dec. 4 to Pennsylvania U.S. Congressional members seeking to overturn our votes. The “fraud mongers” theory is that there was election abuses. They surmise that action by the Pennsylvania executive branch, and upheld by the Judicial branch were unconstitutional. However, their objections were overturned by the courts. And overwhelmingly rejected by the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6.

While Mr. Benninghoff and Mr. Corman “condemn” Trump’s rioting mob, their actions encouraged and contributed, in part, to Trump’s terrorist attack on our nation.

The 2020 elections were successful and passed muster in 53 court cases and no evidence of fraud. Yet, Mr. Corman is seeking to revamp our election procedures by creating obstacles that limit who can vote and how ... “Watch what they do ... not what they say.”

Constitution speaks for itself

Constitution of the United States of America, 14th Amendment, Section 3:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Don’t forget what lawmakers tried to do

Timothy Snyder, in his book “On Tyranny,” warned us that the system the Founding Fathers created “was to mitigate the consequences of our real imperfections, not to celebrate out imaginary perfection.”

I think it is time to acknowledge those imperfections. It is time to consider how we glorify the Shining City on the Hill even as large sectors of our population do not believe in the outcome of a free and fair election. If we cannot admit that we are not immune to the forces that have caused other countries to fall into authoritarianism, we will be unable to combat them. If we didn’t already know this, we surely should after people who dared call themselves patriots, entered the Capitol with the aim of taking our Vice President, Speaker of the House and other members they opposed hostage or perhaps even murdering them. We could all hear the crowds chanting “hang Pence” as they entered the building.

Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson both voted to overturn the election of their own home state. We can begin the process of defending our institutions by defeating them. We have two years to get ready. Let’s make sure people don’t forget what they tried to do.

Shame to share

The past four years of the Trump presidency can be described as “make America white again.” It did not work.

In my mind the reason Republicans refuse to accept the mail-in ballot is the havoc they would have raised at polling places. Perhaps not here but certainly in other places.

Many older citizens (yes, myself) would be scared and intimidated by these thugs and go home. Every person and each political party had the same opportunity to vote by mail.

Kris Eng, chair of Centre County Republicans, who is seen waving the flag at capitol, should be ashamed. I knew her “when” and she was not what D.J. Trump turned her into. After repeated lies by D.J. Trump and Eric and D.J. Trump Jr., they thought, “Oh these lies must be true.”

Lawmakers must condemn Trump

Like many voices are saying, we should all remember Jan. 6 for the rest of our lives. I’ve written it in on my electronic calendar as the “Day of Sedition” so I will be reminded every single year. Jan. 6 should be held with the same solemnity as Sept. 11; one was an attack from foreign terrorists, the other by domestic terrorists.

But if anything the Jan. 6 attack is more grave since it was an attack at the heart of our government and society.

At the same time, even President Trump’s most ardent supporters agree he has made more and more outrageous statements and tweets over the last four years (though they have excused them).

Due to the gravity of Jan. 6, and President Trump’s, at the very least, creation of the emotional climate with his words, it is past time for all our local Republican elected officials take a stand: Condemn President Trump for provoking this attack.

Representatives Thompson and Keller, Senator Corman, Representatives Benninghoff, Irvin and Borowicz: Vaguely condemning the violence is a half-measure and far from adequate.

Either condemn President Trump or we can only assume you celebrate the events of Jan. 6.

No role models to be found

Shame on Jake Corman, Kerry Benninghoff, Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller for their public contributions to these dark days of our democracy. Our children need role models in truth and integrity, not in perpetuating fake news and fanning the flames of demagoguery.