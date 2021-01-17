Letters: Stop the destruction of democracy; A case for term limits

Stop the destruction of democracy

Please stop!

As surprising as it is, many remain convinced the election was stolen — despite the fact that every court case, including in the Supreme Court, has been thrown out (by both Republican and Democratic judges). In addition, the administration’s own DOJ, DHS and FBI have all found no evidence of widespread fraud. While those facts alone should be enough to convince anyone that claims of a stolen election are groundless, disingenuous elected officials and many others continue their vitriolic and dangerous crusade.

For many of these folks it seems there is little anyone can say that is likely to convince them otherwise. That’s not fine, of course, evidence still matters, but we can live with it. What none of us should have to live with is the damage all this is causing to the country we all purport to love. It is not hyperbole to suggest that the events last week, and the FBI’s documented threat of violence next week suggest we’re growing ever closer to shredding, beyond repair, the promise of the great American experiment — the one for which so many have given their lives. If it comes to this, everyone fanning the flames, or even implicitly, supporting those causing or inciting this violence and hatred will be complicit in the avoidable carnage. History, our kids, and providence will not look kindly on those that looked the other way, supported, or fomented this destruction. Please stop. Next week may very well may be too late.

What’s going down?

Way back in the ‘60s, there was a popular protest song relating to the loss of civil rights called “For What It’s Worth.” (It was not a war protest song, as commonly believed.) The chorus went like this:

It’s time we stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look, what’s going down?

Could that old chorus return to haunt us today?

As citizens, our civil rights derive primarily from the U.S. Constitution. But, recently, in the background, behind vociferous claims of election fraud, and a terrible attack on the Capitol building, there is something going down — the U.S. Constitution. It is sinking silently and, in today’s raucous political atmosphere, almost imperceptibly.

Article II, section 1, clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution makes requirements on state election laws; that they be passed only by way of their state legislatures. This clause has been blatantly violated. But somehow, this fact is being largely ignored.

So, as this part of the constitution is secreted away, will others eventually be? Will our constitutionally guaranteed rights be slowly disappearing as well? Perhaps we won’t notice ... until it’s too late. Maybe it’s time we stop and look what’s going down.

A case for term limits

Are you appalled by the action or inaction of elected officials? Are you disappointed in federal, state and local representatives you voted for or were elected in districts where you have no say? Why are we subjected to the “until death do us part” governing by rascals? Are you saying, “Throw the rascals out?” Unfortunately although it may be possible to throw out someone who is elected by us, we are still governed by people elected elsewhere. What if California and Kentucky voters say, “Throw out the rascals BUT not my rascals!”? The answer is to have term limits on ALL elected offices, federal, state and local. Let’s start at the federal level and limit Senators to two, six-year terms and Representatives to three, two-year terms. In that way, we in Pennsylvania would not have to endure the endless rule by people like Pelosi (California) or McConnell (Kentucky). It is very wise to have term limits on the President and Vice President. Why not have limits on other offices?