Letters: Where’s the vaccination plan?; Lessons in putting aside differences

Where’s the vaccination plan?

Why is there not a plan, process or procedure for an orderly registration, authorization and scheduling individual vaccinations?

A system similar to the one used to register to vote by mail-in ballot should be developed and in place.

The system should provide each eligible citizen a way to get authorization, and available window(s) (dates and time) for receiving their vaccination. Furthermore, vaccination venues must be identified and in place along with enlisting help of professional planners to establish traffic and pedestrian control procedures at each venue. In addition, each venue must have the personnel resources needed to admit each patient and have the qualified medical professionals assigned and scheduled to administer the vaccine and properly monitor each recipient as needed prior to discharge. Each venue must be operational 24/7 or else rapid administration of the vaccinations will not be accomplished. This is critical in order to avoid long lines of people and/or vehicles congregating while waiting for the vaccination. By not addressing this major issue the state is not fulfilling its responsibility to administer the life-saving vaccines in an orderly, efficient manner thus prolonging the pandemic and failing to prevent the resulting illness and deaths. Leveraging existing capabilities, technology and systems would enable rapid system development and deployment. The proven inability to rapidly administer the vaccine to the 1A group is alarming and valid evidence that by not addressing the concerns here, the needs of Phase 1B and each subsequent phase will not be accomplished.

Lessons in putting aside differences

Following a scathing federal court ruling for state Sen. Jake Corman and his GOP colleagues in the Pennsylvania Senate, Sen. Jim Brewster of Pennsylvania’s 45th district was finally sworn in Wednesday. Despite his election (which Brewster narrowly won by 69 votes) being certified by the Pennsylvania Department of State and upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Corman launched a monthslong campaign to block Brewster’s swearing-in, temporarily rendering the 45th district without representation and undermining democracy all along the way.

Two years ago, as a junior at the State College Area High School, I ran for speaker of the Leadership Council. The Leadership Council is a student forum focused on addressing school issues. As my parents taught me — and I’m sure as Senator Corman teaches his own kids — we don’t always get our way. I faced this truth when I lost the election for speaker by one vote.

But unlike Senator Corman, I didn’t inflict incalculable damage to the democratic process by endlessly denying the result, perpetuating baseless conspiracies, or shouting at my peers. Since I cared about my classmates, I collaborated with my opponent to fulfill our common interest: making State High a better place to learn. That same year, we also became teammates on State High’s inaugural Special Olympics Unified Bocce Team, putting aside our past to foster positive change.

Senator Corman could learn from 16-year-old me. His crusade on democracy is over. It’s time for him to reorganize his priorities and work with his opponents for the sake of the commonwealth.

Keller, Thompson should resign for broken oaths

A vulnerable portion of our population was brainwashed into believing that the election was stolen. Thompson and Keller participated in this lie. They had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not a dictator. Thompson and Keller should resign their offices for breaking their oaths as part of this attempted coup against the United States government.