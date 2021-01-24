Letters: No connection between riots and Thompson’s vote; Trump supporters’ voices will not be silenced

No connection between riots and Thompson’s vote

On Jan. 6, Congressman GT Thompson objected to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes based on concerns over process and unequal application of the commonwealth’s voting laws during the 2020 election. The Electoral Count Act of 1887 includes the opportunity for a member of Congress to object when they believe the certification was unlawfully or “not regularly given.” This is not some arcane process. Following outcomes of the 2004 and 2016 elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to objections of electoral votes from members of her caucus as “democracy at work” and being “fundamental to our democracy.” The double standard being applied to Mr. Thompson by some is opportunistic, partisan, and at best a knee-jerk response to the abhorrent violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day. There is no equivalence between the violent acts perpetrated by those who stormed the Capitol and the lawmakers who constitutionally voiced concerns over the way elections were carried out in Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters’ voices will not be silenced

The Democratic Party, Big Tech companies, and the mainstream media have silenced President Trump and are now trying to silence his followers and conservative values. Isn’t this un-American and totalitarian?

President Trumps’ followers championed many of his policies and some of them were: limited government, the sacredness of all human life, religious freedom, pro-Second Amendment, putting America first, secure borders, legal immigration, energy independence, a strong economy, help for small businesses and farmers, a strong military, respect for police, protection for veterans, reciprocal trade agreements, originalist judges, the Middle East Accord, and so many more.

Many of President Trump’s followers have been demonized, canceled, fired and ignored. Our voices may be diminished but never silenced.

Trump must be held accountable

To my Republican friends and colleagues, the second impeachment of President Trump is not a referendum on his policies and actions over the last four years. President Trump, by deliberately promoting baseless theories suggesting the election was somehow stolen, created a combustible environment of misinformation, disenfranchisement and division. A grave crime was committed when this manifested into violent acts on Jan. 6, President Trump’s refusal to promptly and forcefully call it off is why he is facing impeachment for a second time.

I believe that our lawmakers must follow the law and the facts and hold this president accountable for his actions on Jan. 6, and that there is sufficient cause for our president to stand trial for his role in the crime in question. I applaud the 10 Congressional Republicans who voted for impeachment. There cannot be unity until President Trump is held accountable.

Responsibility to tell the truth

The “Petition For Action” ad in the Jan. 17 CDT correctly calls on those who joined the Jan. 6 rally in D.C. to publicly act responsibly — tell the truth regarding the Nov. 3 election. In addition and more importantly, our elected officials, people of responsibility, several of whom were reelected on the same ballot in question, should publicly acknowledge the truth. Not to do so is to contribute to the threats and acts of violence that have spread over our community, state and nation. Our community leaders are aware that Donald Trump legally lost what has officially been called the “safest and fairest election” in our lifetime. To support his lies is to join the Proud Boys, and other destructive groups. Come on Jake, Kerry, GT, etc., you know the truth! It’s your responsibility as leaders to stand up for a fair and honest election and regain the respect of those you represent.

State College man’s inspirational story

The December article in the Centre Daily Times on Brent Pasquinelli’s building of a cabin in Shingletown and then transporting it board-by-board to beautiful Wyoming and re-constructing it was a truly inspirational story. I subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife and the January 2021 issue has a full-length article on this feat. The location of his cabin is just outside of Dubois. The author of the article indicates that Mr. Pasquinelli is living there this winter, but will not have running water until spring.