Letters: State legislature must operate as a democracy; Failing the test of courage

State legislature must operate as a democracy

We Pennsylvanians are rightfully proud of our state’s role in birthing democracy. After all, the Declaration of Independence was written and adopted here. But have we become complacent? Have we assumed our democratic governance could be put on autopilot, placing too much trust in elected representatives once we’ve sent them to Harrisburg?

Consider this. In the last month our state legislature has (1) adopted rules of operation that muzzle our elected representatives and allow its top leaders to rule with an iron fist and (2) moved forward House Bill 38, which changes the state constitution to allow the gerrymandered election of state judges. This will solidify the majority party’s long-term grip on power by politicizing and then influencing decisions made by our state courts.

I think I heard someone gallop by late last night shouting “Authoritarianism’s coming! Authoritarianism’s coming!” We can’t let that happen. The leaders in our state government need to hear from us that we expect our state legislature to operate as a democracy and with full transparency. Further, we need to tell them unequivocally that we will not stand for the political takeover of our state courts through bills like House Bill 38.

If we can’t practice democracy in our own state government then how can we ever expect democracy to function properly in Washington? In the House contact: Speaker Bryan Cutler, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and your own state representative; in the Senate: President Jake Corman, Majority Leader Kim Ward. Say no to judicial gerrymandering!

Failing the test of courage

In 1955 John F. Kennedy published “Profiles in Courage.” In it, Kennedy presented eight times in U.S. history when elected officials bravely and with integrity put country above party to take courageous action, even if it meant sacrificing their careers.

In 1966 U.S. Senator William Fulbright wrote “The Arrogance of Power” calling out the lies about the Vietnam War spewed by fellow Democrat Lyndon Johnson’s White House. A true profile in courage that, if heeded, could have prevented thousands of senseless deaths in a senseless war.

In 1974 Republican members of Congress courageously told Republican President Richard Nixon that his Watergate lies were destroying the Presidency and dividing the country. Nixon promptly resigned.

In sad contrast, we don’t have far to look for arrogant politicians who have no courage, no integrity. Congressmen Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller displayed zero courage by failing to challenge fellow Republican President Trump’s daily tsunami of lies, culminating in Trump’s “Big Lie” of claiming fraud in an honest election. Thompson and Keller share responsibility for the horrifying insurrection on Jan. 6.

State Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff have also dishonestly attacked November’s election results. Further, they are not content to merely perpetuate our gerrymandered legislative districts. Now they proudly display the arrogance of their power by attempting to gerrymander the three highest courts in the state.

Thompson, Keller, Corman and Benninghoff have failed the test of courage and integrity while demonstrating an in-your-face “we don’t care what you think” arrogance. They should all resign.

Last straw with PSU athletic department

I am no longer going to give money to the Nittany Lion slush/extortion fund. I’m done buying season tickets to football. What the athletic department did to Kurt Ciarrocca was unfair. His hands were COVID-19 tied while other schools were able to hit the ground with both feet due to staff continuity. So, Coach C. goes under the bus for the new flavor of the month in offensive coordinators. Paterno and Curley would never have done that. I am no longer buying season tickets to basketball. Coach Chambers took nine years to build a March Madness team and they fire him for some secret reason. When I invest money in something, I like to know what’s up. Add all the above to Old Main’s controversial antics the last couple of years and it’s just too much for me.

I will, on the other hand, root for the teams in front of the TV. We know that money isn’t going to dry up. The P$U athletic department has no scruples. I on the other hand have higher standards.