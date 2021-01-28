Letters: Time for Republican lawmakers to tell the truth; Tell legislators not to steal your vote

Time for Republican lawmakers to tell the truth

Jan. 6 will be remembered as one of the darkest days for American democracy. Insurrectionists, directed and urged on by Donald Trump, attacked the U.S. Congress in an effort to overturn his election defeat.

But make no mistake: Trump wasn’t alone in fomenting the violent mob that left one police officer dead, 50-plus others injured, and faith in our elections in tatters! Pennsylvania’s Republican lawmakers chose to help spread voter fraud lies.

When asked by the Philadelphia Inquirer what role his own unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania played in the Jan. 6 riots, Senator Corman absurdly said they didn’t play “any role.” The newspaper rated that statement “Pants on Fire.”

Pennsylvanians who traveled to Washington and stormed the Capitol did so believing the election was rigged and stolen. Our local lawmakers knew better, but refused to set them straight.

Those who participated in the coup attempt must face harsh consequences. Those who supported farcical claims of voter fraud that led to the mayhem — Congressmen Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller, and state lawmakers Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff — you should resign.

In what Trump’s own officials declared “the most secure election in history,” 81 million voters decided it was time to change course!

But instead of working to unite Pennsylvanians, Corman and Benninghoff are now attempting to gerrymander our state courts and eliminate the governor’s emergency powers — with zero opportunity for citizen input.

Senator Corman and Representative Benninghoff: It’s long past time you tell the truth!

Tell legislators not to steal your vote

Pennsylvania legislators want to take away one of your fundamental rights. You should be mad.

HB38, a constitutional amendment, will take away your right to choose all 31 Pennsylvania appellate judges and replace it with choosing only three in your small slice of the state.

Sponsor Rep. Diamond thinks that the courts need regional representation. He is confused. That’s his job. A judge’s job is to be impartial, independent, and true to an oath to defend the constitution of the entire commonwealth.

HB38 with judicial districts is a terrible proposal. It will dilute your vote and expand the corrupting influence of unlimited campaign money and lead to extreme partisanship. We have that dysfunction already in the General Assembly. HB38 will also distort the balance of power among the three co-equal branches of government.

More states are moving to merit selection with non-partisan retention votes. This removes the influence of donors, parochial interests, and judicial districts drawn to favor the state majority party. This option is not yet available in Pennsylvania.

Better to stay with our current system. It spreads the influence of money and partisanship across the entire state and prevents gerrymandering altogether.

Don’t let them take away your right to vote for ALL Pennsylvania judges. Voting for only 3 of 31 judges is totally unacceptable. Call and email your Senator and Representative. Find them at www.legis.state.pa.us. Tell them not to steal your vote with HB38.

Floral shop will be missed

I’m so sorry to hear that George’s Floral will no longer be in State College. Randy and Mitch have been so good to me over the years. I’ve only actually been in the store twice, but I’ve been ordering flowers from them for over a decade. My mom lives in State College for nine months of the year, and in Downeast, Maine, near me for the summer months. I’ve sent her flowers from George’s twice or three times a year for what seems like forever. From about the third time I called them I was on a first name basis with Randy and he remembered me, and my mom’s address and what I usually ordered for her (fresh cut bouquet in a box). She always raved about them, even sent me photos on a few occasions. Whether it was Randy or Mitch on the phone, they always chatted with me for a few minutes about life in general. It won’t be the same without you fellas, not to mention the fact that my name is George, so the flowers always always had my name on them. Enjoy your retirement to the fullest, and thank you for everything.