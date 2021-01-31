Letters: Finding common ground; Republicans can’t backtrack now

Finding common ground

In a recent letter, my State College neighbor Kay Machi complained that her voice was diminished in support of President Trump’s policies that she nicely articulated. Emphasizing what she has in common with a center-left pro-Biden law professor, I note we likely disagree on details but unequivocally agree on religious freedom (generally), putting America first, securing borders with legal immigration, energy independence, a strong economy and military, helping small businesses and farmers, and veterans, protecting veterans, respecting police, reciprocal trade agreements, and making Israel safe and secure. I’m open to discussing how judges should protect Second Amendment rights. Knowing how conservatives typically use terms, I disagree — with respect and not demonization — (based on my own religious views) with the sacredness of unborn embryos, (based on my legal scholarship) with interpreting the Constitution based on what 21st century judges think Madison and Hamilton meant, and (based on the Pledge of Allegiance call for “justice for all”) with the notion that religious freedom exempts Americans from laws against discrimination.

I hope this can help Trump supporters see that they do not have to lie about the election or damage our democratic institutions to preserve and improve upon American greatness.

Republicans can’t backtrack now

Matthew Brennan, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s chief of staff, wrote in a letter to the editor, “There is no equivalence between the violent acts perpetrated by those who stormed the Capitol and the lawmakers who constitutionally voiced concerns over the way elections were carried out in Pennsylvania.” The use of the word “equivalence” is an attempt to distance the Representative from the fact that there is absolutely a connection between the seditious assault on our government and the disingenuous words of Thompson and others, particularly the twice-impeached former president, claiming that there is any doubt about the validity of the 2020 election. Republican politicians lit matches, fanned flames, removed fire extinguishers, delayed the firefighters, and only afterward tried to claim that this wasn’t exactly what they wanted to happen. I challenge any of these Republicans to swear publicly, under oath, that they sincerely believe their claims and to provide evidence to support those beliefs. They will not and cannot because such evidence does not exist. They can only win by lying, cheating and stealing and will continue to do so until they are held accountable for the crimes of their supporters.

Predator hunts highlight ‘shameful tradition’

On Dec. 26, the Centre Daily Times published an article about so-called “predator hunts” scheduled to be held in Pennsylvania this winter. A bit more research exposes these competitions as wasteful slaughter rather than ethical sporting events. The horrible details and appalling pictures of slain creatures piled high one upon another are unacceptable learning and viewing for our youth.

During January and February, 24 “contests” will involve participants who systematically massacre hundreds of coyotes, foxes, raccoons, bobcats and crows in gruesome form. This is pointless killing for the sake of killing, bragging rights, and prize money for the heaviest male and heaviest female. Unbelievably, sometimes prize money goes for dispatching the smallest animal. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has stated that events such as these are not effective in population control.

This shameful tradition does not involve standards of fair chase or principled wildlife management. It is antithetical to responsible sportsmanship and respect for nature that should be the representation of outdoor life in Pennsylvania.

While other states are banning such practices, the Keystone State is among the top of the list for holding the most and largest wildlife killing contests in the U.S. It’s time for Pennsylvania to quit these reprehensible and grisly spectacles. There are many other ways to accomplish fundraising.

Start planning a Pennsylvania getaway

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that we need to focus on prioritizing our self-care and overall well-being. Believe it or not, part of prioritizing wellness includes having something to look forward to.

Jan. 26 was National Plan for Vacation Day, and while we may not be ready to travel just yet, we can take the time now to plan for what’s ahead. The U.S. Travel Association found the simple act of booking future travel generates happiness, and happiness is something we could all use a little more of right now. The Institute for Applied Positive Research says 97% of survey respondents report having a trip planned makes them happier, and 71% reported feeling greater levels of energy knowing they have an upcoming trip scheduled.

Travel also has the benefit of helping local economies and struggling small businesses – the hotel you stay in, the restaurants you eat in, and the charming main street stores you shop in. While we stay home now and support those businesses virtually or curbside, brighter days are on the horizon.

Over the past year, COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of our lives. It has impeded our ability to gather and to travel, but it hasn’t taken away our ability to imagine a not-so-distant future when things are back to normal. Start planning your Pennsylvania getaway today using inspiration from our free travel guide at visitPA.com, and imagine all the ways you’ll be free to pursue your happiness in Pennsylvania.

Thompson has a choice to make

Glenn Thompson’s defense of his opposition to the certification of November’s election is laughable. Thompson had to step on broken glass, go through a crime scene and hide himself from the insurrectionists before his vote. This was not some boring, arcane vote or speech. I have written to Thompson numerous times since Nov. 3 asking him to stop the Big Lie. He and all the others know that Pennsylvania challenges to the election were flimsy. Thompson et al. know that the deciding courts included Trump-appointed judges. His pathetic opposition, “election abuses” were “clearly unconstitutional” were roundly denied in all courts. Businesses also agree with me. Thompson cannot rely on Land O’Lakes to give him any money for 2022. He shouldn’t be able to rely on any business for money. Let’s keep an eye on them! Why are businesses upset? They like democracy and stability. Isn’t that what conservatives and Republicans stand for? Insurrectionists by definition are anti-democratic and these folks, some of whom are anti-democratic, and some of whom have limited access to credible news, were fed lies for months. Because they are a part of his base he follows his splitting party line rather than take the hard path of leading. He either agrees with the rule of law, i.e., the courts, or mob law, the insurrectionists. Pretending you are engaging in process and diminishing the rule of law is anti-democratic. Mr. Thompson needs to choose.

Pa. needs a better vaccination sign-up system

If Governor Wolf thinks ranking No. 37 among 50 states in vaccinations administered (per 100,000 people) puts us in the “middle of the pack” he needs to retake basic algebra. Our current ranking puts us barely a smidge above the bottom 25% of vaccines administered.

Additionally, he thinks that our state’s system of signing up people for the vaccine will do a “pretty good job.” However, if Pennsylvanians ever want to be able to gather around our tables with family and friends for holiday and birthday celebrations, we need a sign-up system that is better than the patchwork, confusing, and overburdened one we’ve got right now.