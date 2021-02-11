Letters: Disappointed in vaccine rollout; All children deserve equal access to education

Disappointed in vaccine rollout

I am over 65, so I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, I am white, own a computer, shelter at home, have an adequate income and savings, receive help with groceries/pharmacy and food deliveries, live in a safely managed apartment complex, speak English, have a support community, have health insurance ...

In Washington Heights, a densely populated Hispanic neighborhood in NYC that was disproportionately hit hard by COVID-19, a center was set up to vaccinate a large number of those eligible in the neighborhood. It turned out that the center mainly vaccinated white people who came in from other neighborhoods. The statistics show equity is a problem throughout NYC. Florida has begun to require proof of residency because people with means travel across state lines and take advantage of the state’s vaccine supply.

There are rules about rolling out the vaccine, but the rules preference people with certain profiles. In the richest country in the world, which many are proud to call a Christian nation, it is tragic that we are a long way from heeding the words of Jesus who equated helping those in need to helping Jesus himself (Matt. 25:31-46). Instead it seems the first remain first and the least continue to be last. I will get vaccinated with gratitude when it is my turn to protect myself and my neighbors. I will also be brokenheartedly aware of a rollout system built on systemic injustice; a rollout desperately in need of reform. Lives depend upon action.

All children deserve equal access to education

Picture this, a fifth-grader in the back seat of her mom’s car at some location where she can get internet access so she can meet with her learning support teacher. Why? She does not have adequate internet access at home.

The internet is a critical part of learning, especially right now. Even without a pandemic, school children with inadequate technology and access to the internet are at a learning disadvantage.

In 2020 the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed ACT 132, which provided $5 million in funding for nongovernmental groups to install broadband across underserved areas of Pennsylvania. This is good, but internet without the tools to use it is useless. We need to make sure our students all have access to technology (computers as well as the internet) and the ability to use both.

HR 86 sponsored by Rep. Dan L. Miller (Allegheny County) creates a grant program to cover computers and internet access for children who cannot afford them. The bill also requires that schools and teachers are prepared for online learning when necessary.

All children deserve equal access to education. It is an embarrassment to Pennsylvania that our school children do not have adequate access to technology. Please contact your state representative and ask him/her to become a co-sponsor of HB 86.

CVIM, army of volunteers ran successful clinic

This community has benefited from the services of the Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) for a number of years! On Saturday, they outdid themselves in organizing COVID vaccinations for local residents. Signing up was fairly easy and they notified us of our time slots. I don’t know how many volunteers were there, but it seemed like a whole, very organized, army! Hundreds were shepherded quickly and efficiently through the various steps, with knowledgeable, kind and efficient volunteers. We thank you all for our shots!