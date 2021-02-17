Letters: Hypocrisy from Republican senators; Sad end to second impeachment trial

Hypocrisy from Republican senators

How can the Republican Party claim to be the Blue Lives Matter party?

House impeachment videos put the hypocrisy of claiming Blue Lives Matter on full display for the entire world to see. “Trump’s militia” was seen brutalizing D.C. and Capitol Police, the Senate’s very own squad of Blue Lives, on Jan. 6. In all, 140 officers were injured: one officer suffered brain damage; another was blinded. One brave officer was bludgeoned to death by the violent mob; two others took their own lives days after the insurrection.

How can Republican senators read Trump’s tweets, listen to recordings of his endlessly repeated big lie of a “stolen election,” his incessant urging for supporters to “take back our country” and NOT make the connection between his words and the insurrection on Jan. 6?

General John Kelly and Governor Chris Christie, former members of Trump’s inner circle, saw the indisputable connection and publicly called Trump out for inciting the insurrection.

Republican senators say they care about the Capitol Police, and all men and women in uniform, but their actions speak louder than words. What they really care about is preserving their Senate seats and protecting their standing with Donald Trump, who assembled the mob and light the match that caused the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Failure to hold Donald Trump accountable invites future attacks on the peaceful transfer of power — and on the men and women in uniform who take the brunt of this kind of political violence!

Sad end to second impeachment trial

Saturday was yet another tragic day in America. The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump ended with 57 United States senators (a clear majority) voting to convict him of inciting an unprecedented attack on Congress in a desperate attempt to retain power. That of course fell short of the 2/3 majority needed for conviction. The rest hid behind the cowardly and misleading excuse that the trial was unconstitutional, despite the fact that the riot and impeachment both occurred while Trump was still president.

The horrifying evidence is that there are many who do not understand what actually makes America great. They would choose mob violence and unbridled power over democracy and rule of law. And far too many of our political “leaders” refuse to put aside partisan loyalties in order to live up to their oath to protect and defend the Constitution. While I appreciate those such as Sen. Pat Toomey who crossed party lines and voted their conscience, it remains astonishing and depressing how many politicians find a backbone only when they are not running for reelection.

Sadly, this is just the end of the beginning. The struggle to protect our democracy will continue for years to come. There will be more mobs and more attacks. There will be more immoral con artists willing to inflame their fellow citizens with lies and misinformation to satisfy their own selfish desires. We must remain vigilant and zealous in our defense of liberty and democracy. History will render the true verdict.

Thankful for brave representatives

We all owe a big vote of thanks to Pat Toomey and Mitt Romney for having the courage to stand up for our country and putting it first ahead of their political affiliations. Although the opposition has succeeded in acquitting Trump, we still have some brave representatives to lift our spirits.