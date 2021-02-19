Letters: Clear advantages of vote-by-mail; State’s travel economy needs more help

Clear advantages of vote-by-mail

When a Centre County friend told me that the Pennsylvania legislature believes that vote-by-mail (VBM) requires further study, I was surprised — because the results are already in. VBM works and it works well.

As a native Oregonian, I’m proud that Oregon was the first state to implement a system in which all voters must vote by mail.

The advantages of VBM are clear:

1. VBM saves money: no need to set up/take down polling stations, hire personnel or transport ballots at the end of voting day.

2. VBM increases security: all ballots in a given jurisdiction go to the same place with only the USPS as an intermediary. Is it perfect? No — but there have only been 12 instances of fraud over the past 20 years.

3. VBM increases voter turnout: In November 2020, average U.S. voter turnout was 67%. In the 15 states that require excuses for ballots to be mailed, the average was 65%; in the 5 states that voted exclusively by mail, the turnout was 71%. Voters who are ill or worried about a pandemic, who need transportation to get to the poll stations, or who want to spend more time studying ballot issues are clearly better served with a VBM system.

All of this leaves me confused as to why the Pennsylvania legislature would not readily embrace a system that is less expensive, more secure and, most importantly, increases voter turnout. I wonder which of the above they don’t like?

State’s travel economy needs more help

Pennsylvania recently took another needed step to help a segment of the hospitality industry that has been significantly harmed by COVID-19. A new state law includes $145 million in additional relief for restaurants and taverns. Centre County will have $1.8 million to allocate locally.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau applauds efforts to support struggling businesses. More is needed to get where we need to be post-COVID-19. The entire travel industry has been decimated. Robust recovery depends on the return of a strong hospitality industry/visitation economy, and the strategic investments to ensure this outcome.

Ohio’s governor recently unveiled a budget proposal described as strategic and proactive with regard to the travel economy. The plan includes $50 million over fiscal year 2022-23 for a national marketing campaign to promote Ohio as place to live, work, learn and play. The proposal reflects the economic importance of leisure, business and sports visitation; and the cohesive relationship that exists between building a place that people want to visit and one in which they want to live. It also recognizes the fierce competition brewing as people become more comfortable with travel, and as more Americans have greater freedom to choose where they want to live thanks to the ability to work remotely.

The stakes are high; the potential rewards even higher. As lawmakers begin crafting Pennsylvania’s next budget, the HVAB is hopeful for a bold plan that positions the commonwealth for success.

Toomey did the right thing

In their own words! Centre County Republican Party chair Kris Eng said publicly regarding Senator Toomey’s vote to convict Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 insurrection: “Senator Toomey, you have dismayed millions of us who knew the truth. I asked that you listen to honest people who witnessed the truth on that day. I am sorry you chose to listen the spin of the left and of the mainstream media. I am very disappointed that you chose to ignore all the people who asked you to do the right thing.” Wow. The overwhelming evidence showed Trump’s protracted involvement in setting up the mob and then taking no action during the insurrection to save lives or property or protect the Congress. That is the truth. Toomey’s vote to convict was the right thing to do. Ms. Eng only tarnishes the county GOP as a collective of brainwashed lemmings who blindly follow an unscrupulous, unhinged person rather than defending the Constitution.