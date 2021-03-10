Letters: Fairness in Cuomo, Trump allegations; Role models, not censorship, needed

Fairness in Cuomo, Trump allegations

When I listen to how the news media outlets have recently handled the sexual harassment accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York, my blood boils. I find it unfair how media outlets treat the allegations against Cuomo compared to how similar, and much more numerous and egregious, allegations have been handled against Donald Trump.

Three women have come forward to allege that Cuomo acted improperly in his behavior toward them. These allegations came to light on the heels of a (tempest in a teapot?) scandal involving the Cuomo administration’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

While nobody advocates sexual harassment or lying, these days the mere allegations of misconduct can be more damning than the misdeeds themselves.

Former President Donald Trump stands accused of 18 sexual harassment claims, and his lies (according to the Washington Post in 2017) stood at over 30,000 while he was in office! Yet the media did not reach six times the crescendo in calls for resignation around the Trump “Access Hollywood” tape, Trump’s more numerous lies and more numerous sexual harassment allegations as they have so far reached about Cuomo’s purported actions. My point: What is fair for one should be fair for others, and the volume of calls for investigations and other actions should match the quantity of charges.

Role models, not censorship, needed

It is very disheartening and upsetting how a man put in power uses it to censure long loved works of fictional and imaginative literature for being of a racist nature. In this time of rampant racism do we also need to lean toward socialism and censorship? I believe that as Americans we are granted the write to pick and choose what we read, what we write, and the ability to form our own opinions. Shouldn’t we promote and add to our libraries with multicultural and multiracial writings? I do not want my child to grow up in a culture which shames people constantly for their opinion; whether they are wrong or not they are entitled to them. I want the children of America to be led by example, a good example which I have not found under our current leadership. The effect of telling children what to believe and what not to believe is not the way to go here. The way to go here is to present children with multiple examples of strong men and women of all colors and creeds and to allow them to have their own worldview. Now I realize that there is a lot of negative content out there, however I encourage all of you, myself included, to be a strong role model and example for our children. You cannot tell them what to believe but lead them in a direction where you hope they will take the best and leave the rest.

Don’t be frightened, misled by ballot question language

Partisan politics and lies do not have a place in efforts to ensure balance in state government even in times of an emergency. Rather than swallow the rhetoric, I invite voters to make an informed decision at the ballot box.

In writing the ballot questions, “plain English” does not mean using prejudicial language such as “dangers,” “power” and “terminate” when asking voters, the straightforward question: Do they want to prevent one person — Democrat or Republican — from unilaterally making all of the decisions during a long-term emergency?

Voters know firsthand that these long-term decisions can and have hurt thousands of small businesses, drove workers into unemployment, barred our children from school and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars.

The amendment says only if the emergency extends beyond 21 days would the legislature become involved. Even then the Governor would simply have to work with the people’s representatives in the decision-making process. It doesn’t get anymore “plain English” than that.

I hope this provides some context and balance to the administration’s political and prejudicial wording that is designed to frighten and mislead voters. Please consider the true intent of these amendments and join me in voting “yes.”