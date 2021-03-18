Letters: No fixes needed to election system; Paying relief money forward

No fixes needed to election system

I appreciate the convenience of mail-in and drop-off voting in PA. In 2020 I accidentally requested a mail-in ballot after I had previously requested ongoing mail-in ballots. Because of the adverse changes that were made to the postal system in mid-2020, I dropped off my ballot at the Centre County drop box. I was concerned that my vote might not be counted and I emailed the county elections office to inquire into the status of my vote. In both instances they responded quickly, courteously, and authoritatively. I would not like to see changes made to how Centre County handles elections.

I strongly object to the nationwide wave of efforts to “fix” an election system that has not been shown to be broken, despite dozens of lawsuits. These efforts include voter ID, limitations on drop box placement, limitations on polling places, limitations on voting days and times, limitations on absentee voting, gerrymandering, and many other assaults on voter rights. Former Congressman John Lewis, civil rights advocate, voter’s rights advocate, and colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, would be outraged at these assaults.

We do not need election reform. Anyone who asserts otherwise is endorsing the Big Lie of the 2020 election; namely, that the 2020 election was fraudulent. This Big Lie was the foundation for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and upon American democracy. Please join me in submitting comments to the Senate Special Committee on Election Integrity and Reform at https://pasenelectioncommittee.com/mail-in-ballot-survey/.

Paying relief money forward

Although I define myself as liberal, I must agree with the Republicans that the president’s $1.9 trillion relief package is too generous. The cap should be much lower. Living on a comfortable combination of pension and Social Security, I came to the conclusion that couples with an annual income over $80,000 do not need a stimulus check, but I guess it will be coming our way anyhow. There are some wonderful charities in our area, dedicated to help low income people with food, fuel, rent and medical care assistance. My wife and I have decided to pass our relief money on to these agencies, and I would like to encourage people with similarly comfortable income to do the same.

‘No’ votes on relief package are revealing

We know from Roll Call votes published in the CDT that Congressmen Thompson and Keller voted NO to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Not one Republican voted in favor of a bill that 65% of Americans support.

When I see how Thompson and Keller vote in Washington, it appears they’re following the “vote the way the least informed voter in your district would vote.” Follow the party line, no matter how counterproductive!

The pandemic took the lives of nearly 535,000 Americans, leaving many in financial ruin. The Act provides relief for struggling families, monies for infrastructure, and health care for those who need it. It helps county and local governments, small businesses and restaurants.

The Act provides relief to schools; Keller sits on the education subcommittee, yet voted NOT to assist our local schools.

The Act provides funding for veterans and agriculture. I guess Thompson, the Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee, doesn’t think our farmers need assistance.

Keller and Thompson voted in favor of the fundamentally flawed 2017 Tax Law, a scam that cost $2 trillion and cut taxes on multinational corporations’ foreign profits, benefited wealthy shareholders and highly paid executives, but say the American Rescue Plan is too expensive!

According to the Centre County Republican social media pages, now that help is on its way, they want Republicans to believe they support the bill!

Keller and Thompson should stop underestimating voter intelligence. We know who in Washington has our backs and votes on our behalf.