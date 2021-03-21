Letters: Protect voting rights; Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

Protect voting rights

The House of Representatives recently passed the For the People Act (H.R. 1/S.1), a sweeping reform package that will restore the Voting Rights Act, modernize our voter registration system, curb gerrymandering, get dark money out of politics, and restore transparency and accountability in our government. Now it’s up to the Senate.

Learn more about this legislation on the League of Women Voters’ website, www.lwvcentrecounty.org/issues, and take action. Use the links provided to encourage Senators Toomey and Casey to vote YES on the For The People Act.

It’s time to fix the system by protecting voting rights. Put control of our government back where it belongs — in the hands of the people.

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

Today we are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with our family. When our son Sam was born, our lives took an unexpected turn. What little information we could find came from thick books in our local library. Regardless, we soon realized Sam brought out qualities we all never knew we had, and clearly, he was going to enjoy every minute of his life whatever the difficulties may be.

When Sam started school, his extroverted personality and sense of humor caused him to equally frustrate and charm his teachers. We will always be thankful for those who helped Sam develop his abilities to their full potential. And our family grew to include many others who also loved Sam.

When the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society was founded in 2003, we joined a community where members could share the secrets of their successes. And our family grew to include those who were Sam’s peers.

Now when Sam is out in our community, we’re usually stopped by one of Sam’s friends. The script doesn’t vary much — someone Sam met in the near or distant past gives him a high five or a hug. We rarely know them, but Sam always remembers their name (and often their birthdate).

When we welcomed Sam into our family, our world expanded in ways we never could have dreamed possible. Today we celebrate the triumphant lives of the Down syndrome community, and we invite you to join our DS family by providing acceptance and opportunities for these amazing individuals.

Questions after riot arrests

Apparently, Julian Khater is my neighbor. His address of record is 776 Westerly Parkway, State College. Khater is the Centre County Republican who was arrested this past Sunday for assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick while participating in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump, anti-democracy riot that desecrated the Capitol. Officer Sicknick died from injuries sustained while engaged with the rioters, according to the Jan. 7 statement issued by Capitol Police. If the accusations against Khater are true, it is most troubling that such a violent and disturbed individual has been living in a peaceful borough neighborhood next to families, churches, and schools.

Khater’s arrest follows the arrest of another State College man a few weeks ago, Brian Gundersen, for participation in the Jan. 6 riot. According to the Centre Daily Times, the Centre County Republican Party transported 100 participants in three buses to the riot. Republican Party Chair Kris Eng stated that “local participants did not engage in violence or threatening acts,” and, “they left when the riot began.” Clearly this is not true, and Ms. Eng needs to answer some questions for the record. First, who rode on Kris Eng’s buses? Second, did either Khater or Gundersen communicate or coordinate with anyone who rode on the buses? Third, what time did Eng’s buses depart Washington on January 6? (Rioters broke into the Capitol at 2:12 p.m.) Finally, are there any other Centre County Republicans who participated in the Jan. 6 riot?