Letters: Courage, selflessness shown during house fire; Spreading love, awareness about Down syndrome

Courage, selflessness shown during house fire

We are writing to commend the five State College police officers and the borough public works employee who entered a home engulfed in flames in the Greentree Neighborhood on March 18 to save the life of a woman who was not able to save herself. We are very humbled by their sense of duty even when faced with severe injuries. These officers and employee were not only brave, but they risked their own lives without any fire protective gear to pull this badly injured woman to safety.

We convey our deep thanks and appreciation for acts of extreme courage by our wonderful firefighters, police officers and borough employees. There is nothing more valuable and important to the well-being and security of our residents than our capable and selfless firefighters and police officers.

Spreading love, awareness about Down syndrome

When I think about the people who have inspired me throughout my life, the one person who continually stands out is my brother, Matt Porter. He is the kind of person who can walk into a room and immediately get people smiling, laughing and dancing. He has a vigor for life that is contagious and an enthusiasm for helping others that is endearing.

Matt Porter was born with Down syndrome. Throughout his life, our family, friends and community have embraced this. Matt has been given incredible opportunities to let his abilities shine. Whether it was as an athlete with the Special Olympics or challenger baseball, as a student in SCASD’s special education program or Penn State’s Life Link, as a volunteer at Calvary, or as a worker with the Tavern Restaurant, Allen Street Grill, Weis Markets, or Good Day Café, my brother has thrived because of his work ethic, outgoing and friendly personality, and his ability to overcome challenges.

Throughout his life, I always included him, mostly just because he was so awesome. However, I never felt comfortable talking about him having Down syndrome because it felt taboo. Then, when we got involved with the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, we realized that we could be advocates for those with Down syndrome. We had an imperative to spread the love and awareness that Down syndrome is diverse and beautiful, that individuals with Down syndrome should be embraced and given opportunities to thrive.

Be like Matt Porter. Be an advocate.

Votes against fair elections

The “For the People Act,” also known as H.R 1, is a bill now in Congress waiting for Senate action.

This bill would make voting easier and more secure for every American, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering, and create new ethics rules for federal office holders.

For more details, you can look up “For the People Act” online.

Who could possibly be against this sweeping act to provide uniformity, security, democracy and fairness in elections?

Republicans, that’s who. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a near party-line vote with almost every Democrat voting for, and almost all Republicans voting against.

Our Republican Congressmen Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller voted against this landmark bill — against making it easier for every citizen to vote, against making it more difficult for voter fraud to happen. Why on earth would anyone who stands for a government run “for the people” oppose this bill?

Voter suppression is their real plan.

If Thompson and Keller ever held an open public town hall meeting, where “we the people” could ask questions, it would be fun to hear them try to explain why they voted against expanding and guaranteeing fair elections to every American.

Thompson and Keller proudly salute our flag, but they have clearly shown that they do not stand up for the rights of the people of their districts and are not worthy of representing central Pennsylvania in Congress. They should resign immediately.